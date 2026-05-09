Who Are The 5 Ministers Who Took Oath Today As Part Of Suvendu Adhikari’s First BJP-led Bengal Cabinet?

Kolkata: Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Minister of West Bengal today.

The event, held at the sprawling Brigade Parade Ground on the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, marked the definitive end of the Trinamool Congress’s 15-year rule and the beginning of what the party has termed the double-engine era.

While the spotlight remained on Adhikari, the induction of five key cabinet colleagues signalled the strategic direction of the new administration.

Governor R.N. Ravi administered the oath of office to these five leaders, each chosen to represent a critical pillar of the BJP's governance and social outreach strategy.

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The Core Five: Who are the New Ministers?

1. Dilip Ghosh (Deputy Chief Minister)

Widely considered the architect of the BJP’s organisational growth in Bengal, Ghosh’s induction as Deputy CM was met with thunderous applause. Known for his grassroots connectivity, he is expected to bridge the gap between the government and the rural heartlands.

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2. Agnimitra Paul (Deputy Chief Minister)

Representing the modern face of the party, Paul has been elevated to the rank of Deputy CM. Her appointment is seen as a major move to prioritise women’s safety and urban development, two central themes of the BJP’s 2026 campaign.

3. Nisith Pramanik

A powerful voice from North Bengal, Pramanik’s inclusion ensures that the northern districts, a region where the BJP performed exceptionally well, have a high-ranking seat at the table. His experience is expected to be leveraged for infrastructure and border security coordination.

4. Ashok Kirtania

Representing the Matua community from the Bangaon Uttar constituency, Kirtania’s presence in the first cabinet list underscores the government’s commitment to the Scheduled Caste electorate and refugee welfare.

5. Kshudiram Tudu

A prominent tribal leader from the Jangal Mahal region, Tudu’s swearing-in highlights the BJP's focus on developing the state’s tribal belts, aiming to bring long-awaited progress to historically marginalised districts.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who greeted each of the new ministers individually. In his first remarks after taking the oath, Chief Minister Adhikari emphasised that this small, core cabinet is just the beginning.