Suvendu Adhikari’s Swearing-In As Bengal CM Today; PM To Attend Ceremony As Kolkata Police Enforce Traffic Curbs Amid Heightened Security | Check Routes

West Bengal: The Brigade Parade Ground is prepared to host one of the biggest political gatherings in recent years, with West Bengal's first BJP Chief Minister designate Suvendu Adhikari taking oath on Saturday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several senior political figures from across the country.

With the oath-taking ceremony slated for 10 AM, the Kolkata Police has issued a thorough traffic advice and placed heavy restrictions around central Kolkata, anticipating a gathering of nearly 10 to 11 lakh persons in and around the Maidan area. The event also overlaps with the Rabindra Jayanti celebrations, which adding to the traffic in the city.

Authorities warned commuters to expect traffic diversions, movement restrictions, and delays throughout the day, particularly in and around the Maidan, Park Street, and Victoria Memorial regions.

Roads Restricted, Parking Banned Across Central Kolkata

According to the traffic advisory, vehicular movement will be restricted on numerous key thoroughfares, including Esplanade Ramp, K.P. Road, Hospital Road, Lovers Lane, Casuarina Avenue, and Queensway.

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Parking of any kind will be prohibited near the Victoria Memorial and adjacent roads. Restrictions will continue in effect on sections of AJC Bose Road between Hastings Crossing and Cathedral Road, as well as Khidderpore Road, Hospital Road, Queensway, Cathedral Road, Casuarina Avenue, and Lovers Lane.

Police have also advised that motorized traffic, including trams, may be momentarily halted or diverted along procession routes and VVIP corridors during the daytime. To avoid congestion during the ceremony, public transportation services such as trams and hand-pulled carts will be suspended on major VVIP routes.

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Traffic police have been authorized to divert vehicles from both arterial and feeder highways based on crowd conditions. People traveling to the airport, train stations, bus terminals, and hotels in central Kolkata are advised to depart early and plan for lengthier trips.

Tourists and visitors coming to the Maidan, Park Street, and Victoria Memorial districts may also encounter restricted vehicular access at various spots. Police have recommended citizens to use Metro services and public transportation whenever possible.

Police have advised commuters travelling between North and South Kolkata to use the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass or the Vidyasagar Setu with caution to avoid significant congestion near central Kolkata.

No Entry For Goods Vehicles, Massive Security In Place

As part of the security lockdown, goods vehicles would be prohibited from entering Kolkata Police jurisdiction from 4 AM to 8 PM on Saturday. However, trucks transporting critical goods such as LPG, CNG, petroleum products, oxygen, vegetables, medications, fruits, fish, and milk will be excluded from the limitations.

Officials said the city administration is working around the clock to accommodate the entry of over a million supporters, as well as over 1,000 buses slated to arrive Kolkata from other districts.

More than 4,000 municipal police and central forces officers have been deployed around the Maidan and Brigade Parade Ground to regulate crowds and provide security.

Security has been tightened completely around the ceremony venue, with the entire 900-acre Brigade Parade Ground divided into 30 sectors, each being monitored by deputy or assistant commissioners.

High-resolution CCTV cameras and drones will monitor the entire region, while snipers and observers have been stationed on surrounding high-rise buildings that overlook the Maidan. Every access point to the site will be equipped with door-frame metal detectors and handheld scanners as part of a "zero-error" security plan for the high-profile event, which is likely to include the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, and numerous chief ministers.