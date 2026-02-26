Swami Avimukteshwaranand, Ashram Authority Accused Of Misconduct With Young Disciples, Fresh Allegations Surface

Shankaracharya-Magh Mela Row Triggers Political Storm: Why Is Swami Avimukteshwaranand At Odds With Authorities? Full Controversy Explained | Image: Republic

Prayagraj: New allegations have surfaced in the case against Swami Avimukteshwaranand, with complainant Ashutosh Brahmachari claiming that several individuals, including senior ashram functionaries and VIPs, were involved in the alleged misconduct with young disciples.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Brahmachari made a series of serious claims, asserting that the alleged misconduct extended beyond the main accused.

Brahmachari further alleged that several individuals, including senior functionaries associated with the ashram and certain "VIPs," were linked to the alleged misconduct involving young disciples.

Brahmachari specifically named Prakash Upadhyay, Balmukundanand, and Arvind, and alleged that a Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh is indirectly supporting the seer. He also questioned the seer's religious credentials and alleged foreign funding.

Advertisement

The allegations come after a Special POCSO Court in Prayagraj ordered an FIR against Swami Avimukteshwaranand and others over alleged sexual abuse of minors. The court has directed the police to conduct a fair and independent investigation, protecting the victims' identity and dignity.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand has denied the allegations, claiming they are fabricated to harm him and Sanatan Dharma.

Advertisement

Referring to locations including Narsinghpur in Madhya Pradesh, Brahmachari alleged that incidents occurred at religious premises such as Vidyamath. Additional accusations were directed at certain ashram office-bearers.

There has been no immediate response from Swami Avimukteshwaranand or the other individuals named in connection with these claims.