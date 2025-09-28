Swami Chaitanyananda Arrested: Fake UN ID, Rs 8 Crore Seized, 'Tried to Project Global Influence,' Say Police

New Delhi: In a shocking twist to the arrest of self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, Delhi Police have revealed a range of fake documents, financial irregularities, and false identity claims recovered from him during the investigation.

The 62-year-old, also known as Partha Sarathy, was arrested in Agra on Sunday after absconding for nearly 50 days. Police have since uncovered what they describe as a "carefully constructed web of deception" used by the accused to mislead institutions, authorities, and the public.

Fake Diplomatic IDs Meant to 'Project Global Influence'

Among the items recovered were two counterfeit diplomatic identity cards. One listed Chaitanyananda as a "Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations," while the other called him a "Special Envoy of India" and a member of the "Joint Commission of BRICS Countries."

“These ID cards were completely fake and were created to falsely project global influence and diplomatic status,” said a senior Delhi Police officer involved in the case.

Officials believe the accused used these fake credentials to gain trust and avoid scrutiny, particularly while operating in elite academic and religious circles.

Rs 8 Crore Frozen, Rs 50 Lakh Withdrawn After FIR

The financial investigation revealed that Saraswati was operating multiple bank accounts under different names. Police froze around Rs 8 crore (Rs 80 million) held across these accounts and fixed deposits. These funds are now under scrutiny for possible links to financial fraud and misuse of institutional funds.

What raised further suspicion was the fact that the accused withdrew over Rs 50 lakh (Rs 5 million) after the FIR was filed in early August.

“It appears he tried to move and hide large sums of money as soon as he learned about the complaints. This shows clear intent to obstruct the investigation,” an officer from the Economic Offences Wing said.

Multiple Fake Identities, Academic Claims Under the Scanner

In addition to the fake diplomatic cards, police suspect that many of Saraswati’s academic and professional claims are also fabricated. His published profiles say he holds an MBA and a PhD from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and several honorary doctorates. He is also listed as the author of 28 books and 143 research papers.

His books include praise allegedly from global figures such as Steve Jobs and Ban Ki-Moon, and even claim that former US President Barack Obama referenced one of his titles, Transforming Personality, during his 2007 election campaign.

“These claims are currently being verified. At this point, we suspect they are exaggerated, if not entirely false,” a police official added.

Ongoing Investigation

Delhi Police said the probe will now focus on verifying Chaitanyananda’s qualifications, tracking the source of the frozen funds, and identifying any accomplices who helped him while he was absconding.