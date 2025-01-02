Swami Ramdev Reveals The Ayurvedic Secret Of Keeping Teeth And Gum Healthy

Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev reveals secret of how to keep teeth and gum healthy | Image: Swami Ramdev, Facebook

Haridwar: Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev in a candid conversation with dentists, Patanjali doctor and researchers in Haridwar discussed how one can keep their teeth clean and healthy. From when to brush, how to brush, and what are the other ways to take care of teeth, Swami Ramdev discussed everything with dentists and researchers.

When Swami Ramdev faced dental issue 33 years ago?

Swami Ramdev shared that around 33 years ago, he faced a dental issue which turned out to be Pyorrhea.

Pyorrhea, also known as periodontitis, is a bacterial infection that affects the gums and bones in the mouth. It can lead to tooth loss if left untreated.

Swami Ramdev said that he went to a known doctor who cleaned his teeth but told him that there is no permanent solution to Pyorrhea. The doctor advised him to keep taking care of his teeth regularly.

It was then Swami Ramdev started using Dant Kranti Manjan (a powdered form solution prepared from natural herbs to keep teeth healthy), and slowly slowly his teeth health starting becoming better, he informed.

Ramdev informed that earlier there was only one Dant Kranti manjan and later from tis extracts they prepared Dant Kranti toothpaste.

Baba Ramdev further informed that his mother also had teeth issue who cured it using the Dant Kranti manjan and later its toothpaste.

How to keep your teeth healthy, Swami Ramdev tells

Together with dentists and researchers, Swami Ramdev advised:

One should brush twice a day for about 4-5 minutes.

One should brush up and down between the teeth with a moderate pressure and not horizontally.

While brushing your teeth, one should increase the pressure slowly on the gums or teeth using the tooth brush and not instantly.

One should avoid putting too much pressure on teeth while brushing.

The process should be gentle and mix of moderate vibration rather than a speedy affair.

One should gently swipe stroke in the gum area using the brush at the end of the brushing exercise, to pull all the dirt outside.

Lastly, one should also use a Dant Manjan to keep gum healthy and also to avoid gum bleeding problem.

Brush during the night-bed time is more important from the morning one.

A doctor also said that one may skip brushing teeth in the morning before breakfast. Just do a simple mouthwash with running water before breakfast and then do the complete brush exercise.

What is the root cause of dental problems?

They said the root cause for any disease or in this case – dental – is inflammation.

Mentioning that people in India often neglect their teeth health, Swami Ramdev advised everyone to follow a routine dental check up every six months to keep their teeth healthy.