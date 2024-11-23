Published 15:10 IST, November 23rd 2024
Swara Bhasker's EVM Cry after Husband Fawad Ahmed Trails in Anushakti Nagar
Ahmed is currently behind Ajit Pawar-led NCP's Sana Malik by more than 3,000 votes as the counting nears its conclusion with 1 round of voting still left.
Mumbai: Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker questioned Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) after the trends of 19 rounds of voting in Maharashtra's Anushakti Nagar showed husband and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) candidate Fawad Ahmed trailing.
"In Anushakti Nagar vidhaan sabha after a steady lead by
@FahadZirarAhmad of NCP-SP.. round 17, 18, 19 suddenly 99% battery charger EVMs are opened and BJP supported NCP-Ajit Pawar candidate takes lead.", wrote Bhaskar on X
“How can machines that have been voted on ALL day long have 99% charged batteries? Why do all 99% charged batteries give votes to BJP and its allies?”, She added questioning EVM
