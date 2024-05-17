Advertisement

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing controversy over the brutal assault on Rajya Sabha MP and former DCW chief Swati Maliwal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has called the accused Bibhav Kumar "a good man". Moreover, he believes that this (assault case) might be some kind of conspiracy. "The case is under investigation but I think Arvind Kejriwal's PS Bibhav ji is a good human being...He meets everyone with love and arranges our meeting with Arvind Kejriwal whenever we message him for the same. I think there is some conspiracy behind this. The investigation is ongoing but Bibhav ji is a good person," Cheema said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Swati Maliwal went to Tis Hazari court to record her statement before a magistrate about the alleged assault on her by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav. Maliwal left her residence around 11 am with a Delhi Police team.

Yesterday, Maliwal broke her silence over the alleged assault on her, saying she has recorded her statement with the Delhi Police and the BJP should not indulge in politics over the incident.

Three days after the alleged incident at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, where his close aide Bibhav Kumar allegedly "assaulted" Maliwal, she said the past few days have been very difficult for her.

"What happened to me was very bad. I have given my statement to the police on the incident that happened to me. I hope appropriate action will be taken. The past days have been very difficult for me. I thank those who prayed. Those who tried to indulge in character assassination, said that I was doing it at the behest of the other party, God bless them too," she said in a post on X in Hindi.

She said crucial elections are going on now, and stressed that she is not important but the issues of the country are. "There is a special request to the BJP people not to do politics on this incident," she said in the same post.

A two-member team of the Delhi Police recorded her statement yesterday at her residence in Central Delhi. According to an officer, Maliwal told police about the incident that happened at the chief minister''s residence on Monday.

