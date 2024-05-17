Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Bibhav Kumar, a close aide of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The move comes after four days of silence from Kumar following an incident that has sparked a heated dispute between the ruling party and the opposition BJP. The FIR was filed after Kumar submitted a statement to the Delhi Police, shedding light on the incident. A two-member police team, headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police PS Kushwaha, visited the victim, Swati Maliwal, who had been inaccessible since the assault. The meeting, held at her residence, lasted for four hours as officials sought to gather details and record her statement. The FIR has been filed under Sections 354 (Assault), 506 (Criminal Intimidation), and 508 (Act Caused by Inducing Person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), indicating the seriousness of the allegations against Kumar

Swati Maliwal was assaulted by Bibhav Kumar at the Chief Minister's residence in Delhi's Civil Lines area on Monday. According to the AAP's Sanjay Singh - who on Tuesday confirmed the "distressing incident" - she was waiting to meet the Chief Minister when Mr Kumar "misbehaved" with her.

Advertisement

'What Happened to Me Was Very Bad’: Swati Maliwal Finally Breaks Her Silence

Nearly an hour after the Delhi Police recorded her statement, Maliwal broke her silence on the alleged assault. Taking to social media platform ‘X’, she expressed hope that appropriate action will be taken in this regard.

Advertisement

"What happened to me was very bad. I have given my statement to the police on the incident that happened to me. I hope that appropriate action will be taken”, Maliwal wrote in a post.

Stressing that the last few days [since the assault] have been very difficult for her, the AAP MP thanked those who prayed for her.

Advertisement

Days after sitting Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member Swati Maliwal alleged assault by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant and close aide Bibhav Kumar while she was visiting the CM's residence in the national capital, Maliwal was on Thursday granted the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) protection, nearly five hours after a team of the Delhi Police held discussion at Maliwal's house, and recorded her statement in the assaultgate.

Four commandoes of the CRPF will be stationed outside Maliwal's residence, Republic has learnt.

Advertisement

Members of the Delhi Police team reached Maliwal's house twice within a span of 24 hours, and after recording Maliwal's statement late Thursday evening, the Delhi Police officials briefed the commissioner over the matter.