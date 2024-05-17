Advertisement

New Delhi: Moments after a video purportedly showing AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on May 13 surfaced, the former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief took to X and said, “this time also this political hitman has started efforts to save himself”. Meanwhile, Delhi Police say that the video has come to their knowledge but it is yet to be verified.

Asserting that truth will be revealed, MP Maliwal wrote, “Like every time, this time also this political hitman has started efforts to save himself. By getting his people to tweet and by playing videos without any context, he thinks he can save himself by committing this crime. Who makes a video of someone being beaten up? The truth will be revealed to everyone as soon as the CCTV footage of the house and the room is checked. Fall to whatever level you can, God is watching everything. One day everyone's truth will come out in front of the world.”

हर बार की तरह इस बार भी इस राजनीतिक हिटमैन ने ख़ुद को बचाने की कोशिशें शुरू कर दी हैं।



अपने लोगों से ट्वीट्स करवाके, आधि बिना संदर्भ की वीडियो चलाके इसे लगता है ये इस अपराध को अंजाम देके ख़ुद को बचा लेगा। कोई किसी को पीटते हुए वीडियो बनाता है भला? घर के अंदर की और कमरे की CCTV… — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind)

In the 52-second video, Maliwal can be seen arguing with the security staff at the chief minister's residence. In the purported video, Maliwal is heard saying that she has called the police control room and would wait till the police personnel arrive.

"I will tell all. Let me talk to your DCP," she says, warning the security personnel that she would get him terminated if he touches her.

Maliwal was allegedly assaulted by Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar at the chief minister's official residence on Monday. The Delhi Police registered an FIR in the matter on Thursday and named Kumar as an accused.