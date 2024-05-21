Advertisement

New Delhi: More than a week after the alleged assault on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Swati Maliwal took place, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena has questioned the “deafening silence” of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the issue, and revealed that Maliwal called him in “sheer anguish, describing at length her traumatic experience”.

Swati Maliwal had alleged that Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar physically assaulted her on May 13 at the CM’s residence in Delhi. Maliwal went missing for a few days, and later filed a complaint with the Delhi Police. Bibhav Kumar has since been arrested and in police custody, being charged with assault and destruction of evidence after tampering with his phone.

In the meanwhile, AAP raised doubts on the veracity of Maliwal’s claims of assault, calling the accusations “false”. In the first information report (FIR), Swati Maliwal has given details about her assault and the body parts where she was hit, apart from being verbally abused.

On May 21, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena has issued a statement in the Swati Maliwal case, saying that he is “deeply distressed over the unfolding media narrative over the last few days on the issue of alleged assault on Ms. Swati Maliwal, MP, Aam Admi Party, at the residence of Chief Minister, when she went there to meet him all alone”.

The Lt. Governor revealed that Maliwal called him “out of sheer anguish, describing at length her traumatic experience, and the subsequent intimidation and shaming that she is being subjected to by her own colleagues”. He also talked about her concerns over “reported tampering of evidence and coercion against her”.

LG VK Saxena emphasised that although Maliwal may have been “vociferous, hostile and blatantly partisan” towards him and his office, “often criticizing me unjustifiably”, he considers “physical violence and hounding perpetrated on her” as “inexcusable and unacceptable”.

“It is most disturbing to note that the alleged scene of crime was the drawing room of the Chief Minister, even while he was present in the house, and the same was carried out by his closest aide on a lady who was alone. Her fellow member of Rajya Sabha confirmed her narrative in full media glare, and assured that the CM would take firm action against the culprit-his aide. Subsequently, a total U turn was done in the matter, apparently at the behest of the highest functionary. This too is inexplicable and baffling,” said the Lt. Governor in his statement.

“I would have expected that at least for the sake of propriety, my CM would have come clean, rather than being evasive and dodgy. His deafening silence speaks volumes of his stance on safety of women,” he added.

“Delhi is the national capital and is home to the entire diplomatic community from around the world. Such shameful incidents and the insensitive and conspiratorial contemptuous government response, on an issue of women safety, tarnishes India’s image worldwide,” added the Lt. Governor.

In the latest update in the Swati Maliwal Assaultgate, the accused Bibhav Kumar has been taken to Mumbai from Delhi to determine if he formatted his phone there in order to destroy evidence related to the case.