New Delhi: After Bibhav Kumar was arrested today by the Delhi Police in connection with the alleged assault on Swati Maliwal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Atishi Marlena held a press conference for a second time today.

Swati Maliwal, an AAP Rajya Sabha member of Parliament and former chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), had on May 13 alleged that Bibhav Kumar had assaulted. She claimed the incident occurred inside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal. Bibhav Kumar is a close aide of Kejriwal and had been visiting Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh with him for election campaigning before his arrest in Delhi.

A lot has happened in the case since then, with Swati Maliwal vanishing for three days. She emerged when the Delhi Police visited her residence to file a complaint, and a first information report was filed soon after.

The Delhi police recreated the alleged scene of crime at the CM’s residence on May 17.

What did Atishi say about Swati Maliwal?

Atishi reiterated what she said in her press conference on May 17 that the case by Swati Maliwal was false. She also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying it is a conspiracy by the party against AAP.

“Since the morning, many rumours have been circulating regarding Bibhav. Their intent is to disturb our political campaign. Considering it to be an urgent matter, the hearing took place today itself. As soon as the lawyers of Bibhav started their arguments, it was clear that Bibhav's case was strong. This case is false. The Swati Maliwal case is all false,” said Atishi in the press conference today.

“The videos of Swati, which came out, state the reality. Today, BJP and ‘their’ Delhi Police showed the nation that their case is weak,” added Atishi.

दिल्ली पुलिस ने आज स्वाति मालीवाल जी के फर्जी मुकदमे के मामले में @ArvindKejriwal जी के PA विभव कुमार जी को सवाल-जवाब के लिए बुलाया।



इसके बाद सुबह से ही समाचार चैनलों पर चलने लगा कि उन्हें गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।



इससे BJP की साजिश का खुलासा हो गया। इन लोगों का हमारे चुनाव… pic.twitter.com/1sEn6IztV9 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty)

The AAP handle on social media platform X tweeted soon after the press conference in Hindi, “दिल्ली पुलिस ने आज स्वाति मालीवाल जी के फर्जी मुकदमे के मामले में @ArvindKejriwal जी के PA विभव कुमार जी को सवाल-जवाब के लिए बुलाया। इसके बाद सुबह से ही समाचार चैनलों पर चलने लगा कि उन्हें गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। इससे BJP की साजिश का खुलासा हो गया। इन लोगों का हमारे चुनाव प्रचार और अरविंद केजरीवाल जी को Disturb करने का इरादा है।” (“Today, Delhi Police called @ArvindKejriwal ji's PA Bibhav Kumar ji for questioning in the matter of a fake case filed by Swati Maliwal ji. After this, since this morning, it was being shown on news channels that Bibhav has been arrested. This exposes the conspiracy of the BJP. These people intend to disturb our election campaign and Arvind Kejriwal ji.”)