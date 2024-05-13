Advertisement

New Delhi: Hours after AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal alleged that a member of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff misbehaved and assaulted her, local residents claimed that they had witnessed the AAP MP crying outside the CM's home.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, local residents said that they saw the former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief crying for nearly 10-15 minutes outside the Chief Minister’s house in Civil Lines. She levelled allegations against Bibhav Kumar, an aide to CM Kejriwal. She accused him of misbehaving with her. Following this Maliwal made two calls to the PCR which led to the police coming to the residence of the Delhi CM.

Earlier on Monday morning, MP Maliwal had alleged of being beaten up inside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence. Delhi Police has confirmed that they had received two PCR calls from the CM's residence.

“One PCR call at 9:34 AM has been recieved at PS Civil Lines from a lady saying she has been assaulted at CM House. After some time, MP Madam came to PS Civil Lines, however, she left stating she will give complaint later,”said DCP (North) Manoj Meena.

AAP sources has claimed Maliwal's allegations as fake, however, Delhi Police has debunked this by confirming the PCR calls.

Meanwhile, several BJP leaders has condemned the incident and held CM Kejriwal responsible. BJP's Bansuri Swaraj condemned the alleged incident and asked the Delhi CM how he would protect the women of the national capital if their party MP was not safe in his presence.

"If it is true that after getting instigated by Arvind Kejriwal, his OSD has beaten up and misbehaved with one of their party MP Swati Maliwal, in the presence of the Delhi CM, then the BJP strongly condemns this. It is shameful and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal needs to answer that if their party MP is not safe in his presence, then how will he protect the women of Delhi?" Bansuri Swaraj said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that it is very clear that 'Nari Shakti' is not safe in AAP. "If the former DCW chief and Rajya Sabha MP (Swati Maliwal) is not safe in the CM house, then the question is if she was beaten up by the family or party, PA or someone else...A few other people from the family seem to be joining politics in the time to come, so will this tension keep escalating when Arvind Kejriwal goes back to jail on 2nd June...It is clear that not everything is fine in AAP," he said.