Advertisement

New Delhi: Asha Devi, the mother of 2012 Delhi gang rape victim Nirbhaya, demanded Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to support Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal in the assault case, further demanding him to investigate the matter and punish those responsible thoroughly.

In a video conversation with IANS, Asha spoke about Maliwal's fight against the atrocities on women. She lamented that the upright woman, who stood up for other women's rights, faced such abominable treatment by 'those in power'.

Advertisement

"If a Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal is not safe, then what could one expect for the safety of common women," Asha said on the fight against crime against women.

निर्भया की माता जी ने देश में इंसाफ़ की लंबी लड़ाई लड़ी है। जब मैं बच्चों के रेपिस्ट को सज़ा दिलाने के लिए अनशन कर रही थी, तब भी उन्होंने मेरा साथ दिया था।



आज उन्होंने मेरे समर्थन में ये वीडियो बनाई तो दिल बड़ा भावुक हुआ।



पर कोई बड़ी बात नहीं, अभी कुछ नेता मेरा समर्थन करने के… pic.twitter.com/yal14Mp7Ai — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind)

Recalling the time when she was fighting for her daughter's justice, Asha said that Swati personally stood with her for justice for her deceased daughter Nirbhaya’s case and also helped many women in distress.

'My Heart Became Very Emotional': Swati Maliwal Reacts

Hours after Nirbhaya's mother spoke in support of Maliwal, the Rajya Sabha MP on her X account reposted and expressed her gratitude towards her saying, "Today when she made this video in my support, my heart became very emotional."

“Nirbhaya's mother has fought a long battle for justice in the country. She had supported me even when I was on a hunger strike to get child rapists punished. Today when he made this video in my support, my heart became very emotional. But it is not a big deal, some leader will call them BJP agents for supporting me!,” her post further read.

Advertisement

What Did Kejriwal Say in Maliwal's Assault Case?

Breaking the silence on the escalating controversy around Swati Maliwal's assault case, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "he matter is currently sub-judice and my comment might affect the proceedings. But I expect there will be a fair investigation. Justice should be served. There are two versions of the event. Police should investigate both versions fairly and justice should be done."

Advertisement

Speaking on whether he was at his residence when the alleged distressing incident occurred, Kejriwal claimed, “But I was not present at the scene.”