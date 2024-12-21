Swelling on Sarangi's Cheekbone, Rajput Still Dizzy: RML Doctor Shares Update on Injured BJP MPs

New Delhi: Ram Manohar Lohia's MS Dr Ajay Shukla provided an update on the health of BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput on Saturday. Sarangi is being monitored for swelling and bruising on his cheekbone, with an X-ray planned to check for a fracture.

Rajput is experiencing dizziness and discomfort. Both MPs have been moved to private rooms for further observation.

"In Sarangi, we noticed today that he has a swelling and a bluish discolouration over his cheekbone. We're going to get an X-ray done whether it's some minor fracture or whether it was because of the injury above the eyebrow and the blood has trickled down. There's some blood collection over the cheekbone..." the doctor said speaking to ANI.

Speaking about Mukesh Rajput, the second MP's health condition, the doctor said that he had been feeling dizziness and was not feeling comfortable. "Mukesh Rajput is still feeling a bit of dizziness. He's also not feeling comfortable.. both of them have been shifted to the private rooms.. We are still monitoring them.." the doctor further added.

Sarangi alleged that he was injured after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pushed another MP, who then fell on him. Sarangi claimed that he was standing near the stairs when another MP fell on him, resulting in a head injury. He was subsequently rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Earlier on December 21, Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy visited both MPs in the hospital. Speaking to ANI after meeting them, Union Minister Reddy condemned the incident and said Rahul Gandhi should apologize to the country for it.

"I have spoken to doctors and they (BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput) are under observation...BJP MP Pratap Sarangi is very weak, but still, he is working for the people. It is very wrong to attack him. Being the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, such hooliganism has never happened before. This is a shameless act. Rahul Gandhi should apologize to the country..." Reddy said.