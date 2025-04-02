Sweltering Heat Ahead: India Gears Up for Scorching Summer, Power Grids at Risk | What we Know | Image: X

New Delhi: India is gearing up for yet another scorching summer with lasting deadly heatwaves, as India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warning of rising temperatures above the normal rate and extended days of extreme heat in many regions from April to June which might significantly damage the power grids.

According to IMD, states like Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha are likely to see up to 11 days of extreme heatwaves. Prolonged periods of exceptionally hot weather are defined as heatwave days.

"Up to 10 heatwave days or even more can be expected, especially over east India", leading to heat stress, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the chief of IMD, said during a press briefing this week.

Extreme Heatwaves in India

In many parts of central, northern and eastern India, there may be more heatwave days than the historical average, he added.

Usually, heatwaves are experienced in India during April to June, but the rise in global temperature has led to shift this pattern, making it to arrive earlier this year and last longer.

In 2024, India experienced its hottest day ever, reaching 50.5°C in Rajasthan, with over 40,000 suspected heatstroke cases. The health ministry confirmed 143 heatwave-related deaths, but independent researchers suggest the actual number is likely much higher.

Heatwaves Could Damage Power Grids

The energy sector is facing notable pressure as the increasing use of air conditioners in homes and businesses during hotter months has led to a sharp rise in power demand. Experts are now warning that electricity consumption this summer could surge by up to 10%, raising the risk of blackouts.

A report from the University of California, Berkeley, highlighted that India could experience severe power shortages as soon as next year unless energy efficiency standards for cooling appliances are updated.

The report further advised that improving the efficiency of air conditioners could save consumers $26 billion and prevent 60GW of excess demand by 2035.

Infants, the elderly, individuals with health conditions, and outdoor workers are especially vulnerable to extreme heat.

Heat stress can lead to symptoms ranging from dizziness and headaches to severe organ failure and even death.