As the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end, Swiggy, one of India's leading food delivery platforms, unveiled a fascinating insight into the culinary habits of its customers during this auspicious time. The report not only reaffirms the nation's enduring love affair with biryani but also illuminates unique food trends observed during Ramadan from March 12 to April 8, 2024.

According to Swiggy's report, biryani emerged as the undisputed champion, with approximately 6 million plates sold via the platform during Ramadan in India. This marked a notable 15 percent increase compared to regular months, showcasing the popularity of this iconic dish.

Leading the charge in biryani consumption was the city of Hyderabad, which ordered over a million plates of the delectable rice dish. But Hyderabad didn't stop there; the city also indulged in a staggering 5.3 lakh plates of haleem, further cementing its reputation as a culinary hotspot during Ramadan.

The timing of orders also reflected the traditions of Ramadan, with Swiggy noting a 34 percent increase in orders between 5:30 and 7 pm, the approximate time for Iftar, compared to regular hours.

Aside from biryani, other popular items during Ramadan included Chicken Biryani, Samosa, Mutton Haleem, Falooda, and kheer, showcasing the diversity of flavors enjoyed during this festive period.

But the culinary delights didn't stop there. Swiggy reported a significant surge in orders for traditional delicacies across the country. Orders for Haleem skyrocketed by a staggering 1454.88 percent, while Phirni and Malpua saw increases of 80.97 percent and 70.97 percent, respectively. Falooda and Dates also experienced notable upticks, rising by 57.93 percent and 48.40 percent, respectively.

The report also highlighted a notable surge in orders for Iftar sweet dishes, with Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bhopal, Lucknow, and Meerut leading the charge. These cities placed the highest number of orders for sweet treats, including Malpua and Phirni, showcasing a nationwide penchant for indulgent desserts during Ramadan.