Nowadays ordering food and all other grocery items with the help of food delivery and quick commerce applications has become easy and a major part of our life. And the reason is it provides us ease of living and convenience, and everything gets delivered at home in minutes. Whereas the delivery applications help us in and make our daily life easy the issue of different pricing also rises simultaneously. But what if you order something from the same place but it shows different prices on different devices.

Recently an X user highlighted an issue with the delivery app of Swiggy Instamart which is a quick commerce application. He tried ordering the same grocery items from Swiggy Instamart but the prices of these items were different from the same location.

Check out the post:

Pranav B posted this on the microblogging website and said, “Looks like @Swiggy Instamart has variable pricing. This is me and my wife ordering from the same location in Bangalore. Look at the price of the Lavash. Why?” The user also added screenshots of the item selected in which one has different pricing.

@Prnv_B Hi Pranav, we'd like to check this and, know why the difference🤔 Can we please have the complete screenshots and registered details via DM?



^Varsha https://t.co/EhSzF5h9fZ — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares)

The post has 2.15 Lakh views with 413 likes. The official handle of Swiggy Instamart also replied to the post. Moreover, social media users also shared their feedback on it. Let’s check it out.

User’s reactions on the post:

“Yes it is, and those pricing depends on how frequent you order. For infrequent users, they give discounted price on some products to attract the users, but only on first usage from that outlet. For example, if you order it 2nd time, that discounted price will be gone.”

“First user has put last packet from the stock in cart, so for 2nd user they’ll procure from blinkit. Hence the cost difference.”

“This is because IOS and android has different apps.

Sometime they can fetch different stores which are almost at equal proximity to your location.

And depending on stock availability at a particular store they adjust the price.”

Hi Pranav, we'd like to check this and, know why the difference🤔 Can we please have the complete screenshots and registered details via DM?”

