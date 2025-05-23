‘Symbol Of Faith’: Amit Shah Holds High-level Meeting To Ensure Cleaning Of Yamuna With Holistic Approach | Image: X

New Delhi: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday for the cleaning of the Yamuna and other water systems for the residents of Delhi.

As per the official statement, “The Union Home Minister held a meeting on ensuring the cleaning of the Yamuna, drinking water supply and improving sewage systems in Delhi and he directed that the work be done with a holistic approach.”

The meeting was attended by Union Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal, Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and senior officials.

During the meeting, Amit Shah said, “Yamuna is not just a river but also a symbol of faith, making its cleanliness a priority for the Modi government.”

Further he stated, “The Ministry of Jal Shakti should develop a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for all Sewage Treatment Plants( STPSs), establishing standards for quality, maintenance, and discharge.”

He emphasized that this SOP should be shared with other states.

Stressing on his long-term vision for Delhi, the Union Minister said, “Plans for the Yamuna, drinking water, and drainage in Delhi should be made with a 20-year vision.”

The Minister also highlighted the crucial role of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in cleaning the Yamuna and emphasized the need to strengthen it, directing immediate filling of vacant posts in the Board.

He underscored the need to enhance Delhi’s water distribution efficiency, stating, “Effective water management is essential to ensure drinking water supply in the city. The Delhi Jal Board should strengthen the water distribution structure along with preventing leakage in the pipelines.”