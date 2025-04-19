sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 19th 2025, 14:14 IST

'Systematic Persecution': India Tears Into Bangladesh Over Killing of Hindu Community Leader Bhabesh Chandra Roy

Reported by: Surabhi Shaurya
Follow: Google News Icon
New Delhi: India has strongly condemned the abduction and brutal killing of Bhabesh Chandra Roy, a prominent Hindu minority leader in Bangladesh , calling it part of a disturbing pattern of systematic persecution under the country’s interim government.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal issued a sharp rebuke, expressing "distress" over the incident and calling for accountability.

"We have noted with distress the abduction and brutal killing of Bhabesh Chandra Roy, a Hindu minority leader in Bangladesh. This killing follows a pattern of systematic persecution of Hindu minorities under the interim government even as the perpetrators of previous such events roam with impunity," Jaiswal posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“We condemn this incident and once again remind the interim government to live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities, including Hindus, without inventing excuses or making distinctions,” he added.

Following the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das at Dhaka airport last year, India issued multiple reminders to Bangladesh about its obligation to protect the rights of minority communities.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also pressed the Yunus administration to take concrete steps in safeguarding minorities, stressing that the reported attacks cannot be dismissed as simple “media exaggeration.

Published April 19th 2025, 14:00 IST

Bangladesh