Tabla Maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain Dies at San Francisco Hospital, World Mourns Demise

New Delhi: Ustad Zakir Hussain, the Tabla maestro and a Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan awardee, has passed away at the age of 73 in a San Francisco hospital. The world-renowned artist's death has been confirmed by the family.

Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain Dies at 73

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain died at a hospital in San Francisco, his family said on Monday. Hussain died due to complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, according to his family. He had been hospitalised for the last two weeks and was later taken to the ICU as his condition deteriorated; he passed away at the age of 73.

He is survived by his wife Antonia Minnecola and two daughters, Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi.

Ustad Zakir Hussain's Illustrious Career, Awards

Hussain has received four Grammy Awards in his career, including three at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier this year. In his career spanning six decades, the musician worked with several renowned international and Indian artistes, but it was his 1973 musical project with English guitarist John McLaughlin, violinist L Shankar, and percussionist TH 'Vikku' Vinayakram that brought together Indian classical and elements of jazz in a fusion hitherto unknown.

In February, Hussain became the first musician from India to receive three Grammys at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in February for Best Global Music Album, Best Global Music Performance and Best Contemporary Instrumental Album. Besides his work as a tabla player, Hussain also composed music for many movies, including "Manto" and "Mr and Mrs Iyer".

Other than Shakti, Hussain also contributed to many groundbreaking collaborations, including Masters of Percussion, Planet Drum and Global Drum Project with Mickey Hart, Tabla Beat Science, Sangam with Charles Lloyd and Eric Harland, CrossCurrents with Dave Holland and Chris Potter, in trio with Béla Fleck and Edgar Meyer, and, most recently, with Herbie Hancock.

He also acted in the Merchant Ivory film production "Heat and Dust", "The Perfect Murder" and "Saaz", opposite Shabana Azmi.

The percussionist, one of India's most celebrated classical musicians, received the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023.

Zakir Hussain And ‘Wah Taj!’

In 1988, Hussain became a household name as the face of the Taj Mahal Tea brand. In a 33-second TV commercial, the ustad was shown immersed in his tabla riyaaz, only to later sip on a cup of Taj tea. The voiceover, by the famous Harish Bhimani, would then compliment Hussain's skills saying "Wah Ustad, wah!". To which, the percussionist would reply: "Arre huzoor, wah Taj boliye!" That “Wah Taj” became an oft used buzzword for many an occasion, and still remembered all these years later. The same year, Hussain also shared screen space with his father Allah Rakha in the iconic national integration song "Mile Sur Mera Tumhara" which premiered on Doordarshan.

Zakir Hussain, Who Carried Forward Legacy of his Father, Tabla Legend Alla Rakha

The artiste, a marquee name in India and abroad, leaves behind more than 60 years of music. He played on the stage alongside some of the greatest Indian and international musicians in a fusion of Indian classical and world music, giving the tabla a whole new identity. The great percussionist created music across genres and styles, including in his repertoire jazz and concertos, naturally developing an “all-inclusive musical creativity” after learning and playing under the tutelage of his father and renowned tabla player, Alla Rakha. He started early. The child prodigy performed his first concert at the age of seven and began touring at 12. After completing his education in Mumbai, where he was born, he moved to the United States in 1970.