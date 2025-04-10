Court Grants NIA 18-Day Custody Of 26/11 Butcher Tahawwur Rana

Tahawwur Rana Extradition to India Latest Update: The mastermind of the 26/11 terror attacks, Tahawwur Rana landed in Delhi, following which he was produced before the NIA court. The security in New Delhi has been beefed up, commandos have been deployed at the airport, outside Patiala House Court and at the NIA Headquarters in Delhi. The Special Cell of the Delhi Police along with other intelligence agencies have been put on high alert. As per latest reports, NIA sought 20 days custody of Rana and court granted an 18-day custody to the agency.
Tahawwur Rana, who played a key role in planning the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that killed 166 people, will be interrogated by a team of two Inspector Generals (IG), one Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and one Superintendent of Police (SP). The Centre has also appointed Advocate Narender Mann as the Special Public Prosecutor for the 26/11 terror attack case.
The court has granted an 18-day custody of Tahawwur Rana to the NIA. Following the court's decision, the NIA issued a statement, saying, in a day of fast-paced developments linked with the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took custody of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind on Thursday evening, on the orders of the Special Court in New Delhi. The anti-terror agency had produced Rana before the NIA Special Court at Patiala House after formally placing him under arrest on his arrival at IGI Airport, New Delhi, following his successful extradition from the US.
The agency further stated, “Rana will remain in NIA custody for 18 days, during which time the agency will question him in detail in order to unravel the complete conspiracy behind the deadly 2008 attacks, in which a total of 166 persons were killed and over 238 injured.”
26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Tahawwur Rana will reportedly be held in a special cell at the National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters. Rana, a Pakistani-born Canadian national, was extradited from the US on April 10, after a prolonged legal battle. He is accused of aiding Lashkar-e-Taiba operative David Coleman Headley in scouting targets for the 2008 attacks, which killed 166 people. The NIA will interrogate Rana to uncover fresh leads into Pakistan's institutional support to Lashkar-e-Taiba. His custody has been sought by the agency to facilitate further investigation.
The route plan to take Tahawwur Rana from Patiala House court to NIA HQ involves taking Pandara Road, Golf Link Road, JLN Stadium, and Lodhi Road.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is seeking custodial interrogation of Tahawwur Rana, accused of involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The agency aimed to confront Rana with evidence, including emails, travel records, and testimonies, to uncover fresh leads into the role of Pakistani state actors. NIA's move is part of the ongoing investigation into the 2008 attacks, which resulted in the deaths of 166 people. The NIA's efforts focus on exploring connections between Rana and Pakistani intelligence agencies, as well as gathering more information on the attack's planning and execution.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sought a 14-day remand for Tahawwur Rana, with their lawyer, Advocate Dayanan Krishnan, presenting the case before the judge. The court has been informed about the entire case, including medical information. The NIA's chargesheet accuses Rana of aiding Lashkar-e-Taiba operative David Coleman Headley in scouting targets and providing logistical support for the 2008 attacks. Rana's trial will be conducted in a Delhi court, following the precedent set by previous high-profile extradited accused.
Tahawwur Rana, the accused mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, has been brought to the Patiala House Court in Delhi under tight security. Sources suggested that the court proceedings are being held in-camera, with Rana's lawyer from the Legal Services Authority, the NIA's legal team, the judge, and their staff present.
Justice Chanderjit Singh, who is set to hear the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks case against Tahawwur Rana, also earlier heard the case against the Lok Sabha MP from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, Engineer Rashid, in a terror funding case.
Tahawwur Rana will be produced in the NIA court that will be presided by Justice Chanderjit Singh in the court number 39 of the Patiala House Court. It is believed that initially the legal assistance to Tahawwur Rana will be given by lawyer Piyush Sachdeva.
On 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India, former Puducherry LG and former IPS officer Kiran Bedi suggested a few precautionary measures to consider, saying, "Tihar jail has previously housed hardened criminals, separatists and terrorists. However, Rana's case requires extraordinary measures due to its international implications. I would suggest the following precautions must be considered at all costs...solitary, high-surveillance confinement, inter-agency monitoring...if possible, AI-assisted surveillance. Also, while transporting and prosecuting such a globally high-profile terrorist suspect like this, very key safety measures should be included. The following could be armed convoys with decoys, virtual trials, staff background checks and courtroom fortification... India's prison infrastructure needs modernization to meet global standards...With the right upgrades and intelligence, it is essential to establish a coordinated system of legal safeguards, technological infrastructure, and strategic foresight."
The NIA has confirmed that 26/11 Mumbai terror accused Tahawwur Rana will undergo an official identification parade.
-Thimaya Marg
-Parade Road
-Dhaula Kuan
-Sardar Patel Marg
-Mother Teresa Crescent Marg
-Akbar Road
-India Gate
-Patiala House Court
Tahawwur Rana Live Updates: 120B -- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
121 - ATTEMPTING TO WAGE
121A - CONSPIRACY
302 - MURDER
468 - FORGERY OF DOCUMENTS
471 - CRIME OF USING A FORGED DOCUMENTS
SEC TION 16, 18, 20 OF UAPA -- TERRORIST ACT
Tahawwur Rana Live Updates: Congress says Tahawwur Rana deserves a fair trial.
Tahawwur Rana Extradition Live: 'He is a Canadian national', says Pakistan foreign ministry.
Tahawwur Rana extradition to India, Union Minister of Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi says, "Our government has an approach of zero tolerance towards Naxalism and terrorism...This is a big step towards the fight against terrorism. We will get to know who all were involved in it..."
Tahawwur Rana Extradition Live Update: On 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India, Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi says, "It is a great achievement of this government and it shows the efforts led by the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and the External Affairs Minister, the credit goes to them that a person so evil and such a dreaded terrorist who is responsible for the killings of scores of people and creating mayhem in Mumbai, a conspirator with David Headley has been brought swiftly to India...It's only the last two years that the court finally in America approved the extradition...This shows the diplomatic channels working feverishly between the government of India and the US...I am sure that he will get appropriate punishment for his sins".
Tahawwur Rana Extradition Live Update: Rana will definitely get convicted in India, possibly given death sentence: Ex-home secretary.
Father of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the National Security Guard (NSG) commando who was killed while fighting terrorists during the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, speaks to Republic LIVE.
Bar association issued a statement regarding security regarding the extradition of 26/11 terrorist Tahawwur Rana to India and his trial in Patiala House's NIA court.
The association said- our bar association will ensure that there is no disruption in law and order within the premises and there is no interruption in judicial proceedings. We are aware of the seriousness and sensitivity of this matter.
This matter is directly related to the integrity of our country, hence as office bearers of the new delhi bar association, our executive committee is committed to ensure that there is fair and transparent proceedings in the country following the law.
"The terrorist whom we caught is so costly, if we would have leave him , he would have wreaked havoc", K Unnikrishnann, Father of Sandeep Unnikrishnann.
Tahawwur Rana Extradition Live Updates: 'Big victory for Indian government's diplomacy', says Israeli diplomat Kobbi Shoshani.
In a significant development, Israel on Thursday welcomed the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian accused of involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, to India from the United States.
The Israeli Ambassador to India issued an official statement from New Delhi, praising the move and expressing solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism.
“I would like to thank the Government of India for its persistence to bring terrorists to justice,” the envoy said, underscoring the importance of international cooperation in counter-terror efforts.
Rana, who Indian authorities have long wanted for his alleged role in planning the 2008 attacks, was extradited after a prolonged legal process in the US
Tahawwur Rana Extradition Live: Republic Exclusive byte of loknath behra, former Director of NIA who investigated 26/11. ‘I am personally very happy that rana has been extradited’, said Former NIA Director
Tahawwur Rana Live Updates: Pakistan denies links to Tahawwur Rana…
Pak Foreign Ministry Spokesperson on Tahawwur Rana Extradition Case.
Tahawwur Rana Extradition Live Updates: Rana will seek bail that is most likely to be rejected.
Tahawwur Rana Live Updates: NIA senior officials meeting concluded at the National Investigative Agency HQ. NIA DG Sadanand Date left NIA HQs.
Tahawwur Rana Extradition Live Update: Shehzaad poonawalla says, “This is a big win for india. Tahawwur rana's extradition is not a ordinary one. If someone attacks the security and integrity of india. New india will find such terrorist and hunt them down.”
Tahawwur Rana Extradition Live Update: Retired Mumbai police officer Hemant Bawdhankar, who was part of a team combating 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, says, "Bringing back 26/11 mastermind Tahawwur Rana is an achievement for NIA. We hope he is given capital punishment. We can send a strong message to the world that anyone who casts an evil eye on India will not be spared."
Tahawwur Rana Extradition Live Update: An investigation room has been set up on the third floor of the NIA headquarters.
Tahawwur Rana Extradition Live: NIA has formed a four-member investigation team, which includes two officers of IG rank, one officer of ADG rank, and one officer of SP rank.
