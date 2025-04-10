Court Grants NIA 18-Day Custody Of 26/11 Butcher Tahawwur Rana

The court has granted an 18-day custody of Tahawwur Rana to the NIA. Following the court's decision, the NIA issued a statement, saying, in a day of fast-paced developments linked with the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took custody of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind on Thursday evening, on the orders of the Special Court in New Delhi. The anti-terror agency had produced Rana before the NIA Special Court at Patiala House after formally placing him under arrest on his arrival at IGI Airport, New Delhi, following his successful extradition from the US.



The agency further stated, “Rana will remain in NIA custody for 18 days, during which time the agency will question him in detail in order to unravel the complete conspiracy behind the deadly 2008 attacks, in which a total of 166 persons were killed and over 238 injured.”