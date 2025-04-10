Tahawwur Rana Extradition to India LIVE: Palam Airbase on High Alert, Mobile Jammers and Ambulance Reaches at Base

Union Minister Piyush Goyal remarked that during the Congress government, terrorists had attacked the very hotel, Taj Palace, where they were present, resulting in the loss of lives. He criticized the Congress for failing to take action against the terrorists. He emphasized that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s determination to ensure that those who harm the country are punished severely. Goyal also stated that the accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks would finally face justice in India according to its laws. He further pointed out that Shiv Sena UBT and Sanjay Raut were more focused on appeasement than the Congress.