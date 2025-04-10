Tahawwur Rana Extradition to India LIVE: Palam Airbase on High Alert, Mobile Jammers and Ambulance Reaches at Base

Tahawwur Rana Extradition to India Latest Update: The mastermind of the 26/11 terror attacks, Tahawwur Rana who is finally being extradited to India, will be landing in the national capital today afternoon. Ahead of his arrival in India, the security in New Delhi has been beefed up, commandos have been deployed at the airport and the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has been put on high alert. As per latest reports, Tahawwur Rana will be lodged in Tihar Jail, in NIA's custody.
Tahawwur Rana, who played a key role in planning the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that killed 166 people, will be interrogated by a team of two Inspector Generals (IG), one Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and one Superintendent of Police (SP). The Centre has also appointed Advocate Narender Mann as the Special Public Prosecutor for the 26/11 terror attack case.
Tahawwur Rana Extradition Live Update: Retired Mumbai police officer Hemant Bawdhankar, who was part of a team combating 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, says, "Bringing back 26/11 mastermind Tahawwur Rana is an achievement for NIA. We hope he is given capital punishment. We can send a strong message to the world that anyone who casts an evil eye on India will not be spared."
Tahawwur Rana Extradition Live: A team of Delhi police's third battalion has also been deployed. 15 policemen in this team of the third battalion will be equipped with state-of-the-art weapons.
Tahawwur Rana Extradition Live: Palam airbase on high alert, mobile jammers and ambulance at the base. Tahawwur Rana is expected to land soon.
Tahawwur Rana Extradition Live Update: An investigation room has been set up on the third floor of the NIA headquarters.
Tahawwur Rana Extradition Live: NIA has formed a four-member investigation team, which includes two officers of IG rank, one officer of ADG rank, and one officer of SP rank.
Tahawwur Rana Extradition: NIA has formed a four-member investigation team, which includes two officers of IG rank, one officer of ADG rank, and one officer of SP rank.
Tahawwur Rana Case: Only 12 people will have access to the investigation cell at NIA headquarters.
Pakistan Foriegn Ministry holds a briefing on Tahawwur Rana. Says, Rana hasn’t renewed his documents for a decade.
Meeting of senior officials continues at NIA Headquarters and a discussion is underway on whether to present Tahawwur Rana physically or through video conferencing.
Tahawwur Rana will be kept in a cell built on the ground floor of NIA Headquarters and his medical test will also be conducted inside this cell.
As per the latest update, Tahawwur Rana's flight has been delayed due to refuelling and the 26/11 mastermind is expected to arrive in the national capital by 3:00 pm.
As per the latest update, it has not been finalised in which jail will Tahawwur Rana be lodged, however, security arrangements have been heightened at the Tihar Jail in Delhi.
Supreme Court Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan will be representing the NIA in court in the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack case; he will be assisted by Advocate Narender Mann, who has been appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor by the Centre.
Ahead of 26/11 Mastermind Tahawwur Rana's arrival in India, the Gate No. 2 of the JLN Metro Station, which is closest to the NIA Headquarters, has been closed.
Ahead of Tahawwur Rana's arrival in India, former Home Secretary Gopal Krishna Pillai explains how Rana helped David Coleman Headley in planning the terror attack in Mumbai. Pillai explained that it was Rana who facilitated the setup of the immigration office in Mumbai where Headley worked, ultimately helping him obtain a visa to enter India. He further suggested that since Rana and Headley were closely connected, they likely had knowledge of the attack plans. Pillai added that Rana's interrogation in India would help uncover what he knew and what Headley had shared with him.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal remarked that during the Congress government, terrorists had attacked the very hotel, Taj Palace, where they were present, resulting in the loss of lives. He criticized the Congress for failing to take action against the terrorists. He emphasized that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s determination to ensure that those who harm the country are punished severely. Goyal also stated that the accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks would finally face justice in India according to its laws. He further pointed out that Shiv Sena UBT and Sanjay Raut were more focused on appeasement than the Congress.
Ahead of Tahawwur Rana's arrival in India, paramilitary forces have been deployed outside the National Investigation Agency headquarters in the national capital.
India's successful extradition of Tahawwur Rana was due to two key factors as per ANI. First, legal arguments challenged the double jeopardy claim, with India’s legal team convincing U.S. authorities that double jeopardy depends on the specifics of the crime, not the defendant’s actions. Second, India’s diplomatic influence played a crucial role, with strong ties to the U.S. and its global standing helping to overcome legal hurdles and speed up the process.
Commenting on the extradition of 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana, Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, stated that ever since Narendra Modi took office as Prime Minister, the govt has maintained a strict vigil on individuals acting against the nation. He noted that under PM Modi’s leadership and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the country is moving toward the eradication of terrorism, and strong measures have been taken against those considered traitors.
As per latest reports, Tahawwur Rana's jet has stopped for fuel refilling and therefore, the 26/11 mastermind will land in New Delhi between 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm.
The Mahindra Marksman, which will be on stanby, a very secure car in which no kind of attack can be effective. It is a lightly armored personnel carrier intended for deployment by paramilitary and police forces in India, providing defense against small arms fire and grenade blasts.
The 26/11 terror mastermind Tahawwur Rana will be brought from Palam Technical Airport to NIA headquarters in a bullet proof car. According to sources, along with the bullet proof car, a marksman car has also been kept on standby.
Speaking on 26/11 mastermind Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India, former NIA DG Yogesh Chander Modi hailed the moment, saying it is a "big achievement for the nation and NIA."
Speaking to ANI, Modi said, "This is a big achievement for the nation, MEA and NIA...In the matter of Tahawwur Rana, there was the political will of India as well as America, which allowed the process to move forward.NIA provided foolproof evidence in the courts in America, and our team has visited America many times... The Central government, Delhi Police and NIA will ensure that proper interrogation of Tahawwur Rana is carried out and collect evidence so that the case can be brought to its logical conclusion..."
Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian citizen, was found guilty in the US for his involvement with the banned terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and for providing material assistance to the organization responsible for the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which resulted in the deaths of over 174 people. The Indian government has long been pursuing his extradition, and a recent ruling by the US Supreme Court has cleared the way for his transfer to India.
As part of tight security arrangements, the responsibility of the outer cordon has been handed over to the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and local police.
Once Tahawwur Rana has landed in the national capital, he will be presented virtually, before the NIA Court.
Tahawwur Rana will be landing at Palam Airport after noon today; the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack mastermind is finally being extradited to India.
Given the high profile case, Delhi Police's SWAT team will be deployed for the safe movement of NIA officials.
The security at the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Headquarters at the national capital, has been heightened ahead of 26/11 terror attack mastermind Tahawwur Rana's arrival in India today.
A team of two Inspector Generals (IG), one Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and one Superintendent of Police (SP) will interrogate Tahawwur Rana and take further action in the terror attack case.
The Centre has appointed Advocate Narender Mann as the Special Public Prosecutor for the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack case; a gazette notification for the same has also been issued.
Tahawwur Rana, the mastermind of one of the most devastating and deadly terror attacks in India, the 26/11 Mumbai Attack, has been extradited to India and is expected to arrive in the national capital by noon today.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.