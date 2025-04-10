Tahawwur Rana Demanded David Headley To Reward 9 Terrorists With Pak Highest Military Honour For 26/11 Mumbai Attacks

New Delhi: Tahawwur Rana had instructed his co-conspirator, David Headley, to advocate for awarding the Nishan-e-Haider, Pakistan 's highest military honour, to the nine terrorists who led the deadly 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008, which claimed 166 lives.

Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian citizen, and David Headley, a Pakistani-American citizen, were childhood friends who conspired to orchestrate the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Almost a year after the Mumbai terror attack, on September 7, 2009, Tahawwur Rana urged David Headley to push for the recognition of the nine LeT terrorists with the Nishan-e-Haider, Pakistan's highest military honor.

Rana also requested Headley to advocate for awarding another prestigious medal to one of the co-conspirators involved in planning the cowardly terror attack.

In a major breakthrough, India successfully extradited 26/11 co-plotter and mastermind Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian citizen from United States. Upon arrival in India, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday evening formally arrested Tahawwur Hussain Rana immediately after his arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Rana was escorted to New Delhi by teams of NSG and NIA, comprising senior officials, on a special plane from Los Angeles, US.

The NIA investigation team at the airport arrested Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin living primarily in Chicago (US), soon after he emerged from the airplane, after completing all the necessary legal formalities.

Tahawwur Rana's extradition landmark moment, says Advocate Vikas Pahwa

Sharing his views on the extradition of 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Tahawwur Rana, Advocate Vikas Pahwa said, “Tahawwur Rana's extradition is a landmark moment for the Indian judicial system, particularly in our fight against terrorism by the Indian authorities for the purpose of extraditing this accused from the US to India.”

"It's a win-win situation. I think it was a tough battle, but in the end, Indian authorities were successful in satisfying the court and the US Government both legally and diplomatically... One very important aspect is that this trial certainly will be monitored by the international media, there will be a global scrutiny. So, it's an opportunity for the Indian courts and India judicial system to show that our process is a legal process where all requisite principles in the criminal trial jurisprudence are followed and due hearings are given, due evidence is permitted to be recorded. Now, in BNS we have a time-bound trial, I am sure the India authorities, Indian Govt and particularly the prosecution department will ensure that it's a time-bound trial, it's a speedy trial, that it is fair and transparent and independent to the international world. So, now the ball is in the criminal court where the trial will take place...," he said.

Kiran Bedi on Tahawwur Rana's extradition

On 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India, former Puducherry LG and former IPS officer Kiran Bedi said, “Tihar jail has previously housed hardened criminals, separatists and terrorists. However, Rana's case requires extraordinary measures due to its international implications.”

The former IPS officer also suggested precautions such as solitary, high-surveillance confinement, inter-agency monitoring, if possible, AI-assisted surveillance of Tahawwur Rana.