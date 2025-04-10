First Picture: Butcher of 26/11 Tahawwur Rana In India's Custody

Tahawwur Rana Extradition: Draped in brown prison overalls and a grey undershirt, his long grey beard unkempt and face grim, Tahawwur Hussain Rana finally landed in India on Thursday. Escorted under tight security by NSG commandos and NIA officials, Rana was flown in from the United States wearing a prisoner's uniform, a stark visual symbolising the fall of one of the key conspirators behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The 64-year-old Pakistani-origin terrorist’s arrival at Delhi’s Palam airbase marks the end of a legal and diplomatic battle, and a major win for India in its vow to bring every perpetrator of the heinous attack to justice.

The image of Rana — subdued, shackled, and on Indian soil — stands as a reminder: justice may take time, but it is inevitable.

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, has been extradited to India from the United States. Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian national, is alleged to have played a critical role in aiding David Coleman Headley in reconnaissance missions for the attacks.

Rana's plane landed at 6.22. He got out of the plane at 6.30. After coming out, he was arrested under uapa at 6.40. Medical was done inside the airbase.

The NIA investigation team at the airport arrested Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin living primarily in Chicago (US), soon after he emerged from the airplane, after completing all the necessary legal formalities.

Rana landed in New Delhi today under tight security and is expected to be lodged in NIA cell. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will interrogate him to uncover deeper insights into the cross-border conspiracy and Pakistan 's involvement in the attacks. His extradition was made possible after the US Supreme Court rejected his plea against extradition, following years of legal battles.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has appointed a public prosecutor to lead the trial.