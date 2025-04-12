Tahawwur Rana Extradition Live Updates: Day Two of 26/11 Attacks' Mastermind's Questioning

Tahawwur Rana Extradition LIVE Updates | Image: Republic

Tahawwur Rana Extradition Live Updates: Tahawwur Rana's interrogation enters its second day, as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) continues to probe his alleged role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. The 64-year-old was taken into custody after his extradition from the United States and is currently being held in a high-security 14x14-foot cell at NIA headquarters, under constant CCTV surveillance, and guarded by multiple layers of security. Only 12 designated NIA officers are allowed access to him.

As per reports, Rana is being questioned on three key fronts — his involvement in the planning of the 26/11 attacks, his ties to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, and his suspected links to Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the ISI.

The 26/11 mastermind arrived in Delhi on Thursday evening via a special flight and was immediately arrested by NIA officials. A late-night hearing at Patiala House Court granted his custodial remand until April 29. Officials familiar with the case said the questioning is being carried out in phases, with a focus on his communication with LeT handlers and his association with Hafiz Saeed.