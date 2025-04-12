Tahawwur Rana Extradition Live Updates: Day Two of 26/11 Attacks' Mastermind's Questioning

Tahawwur Rana Extradition Live Updates: Tahawwur Rana Extradition Live Updates: Tahawwur Rana's interrogation enters its second day, as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) continues to probe his alleged role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. The 64-year-old was taken into custody after his extradition from the United States and is currently being held in a high-security 14x14-foot cell at NIA headquarters, under constant CCTV surveillance, and guarded by multiple layers of security. Only 12 designated NIA officers are allowed access to him.
As per reports, Rana is being questioned on three key fronts — his involvement in the planning of the 26/11 attacks, his ties to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, and his suspected links to Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the ISI.
The 26/11 mastermind arrived in Delhi on Thursday evening via a special flight and was immediately arrested by NIA officials. A late-night hearing at Patiala House Court granted his custodial remand until April 29. Officials familiar with the case said the questioning is being carried out in phases, with a focus on his communication with LeT handlers and his association with Hafiz Saeed.
Tahawwur Rana Live Updates: Rana moved to Canada in 1997 with his wife.
Tahawwur Rana Live Updates: NIA's questioning reveal Rana's LeT connections.
Tahawwur Rana Live Updates: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh says, “We initiated Tahawwur Rana's extradition first.”
Tahawwur Rana Live Updates: NIA questions Rana, dig deeper on his ISI links. NIA is building a strong case against Tahawwur Rana.
Tahawwur Rana Live Updates: Tahawwur Rana kept on 'Suicide Watch' in high security NIA cell. NIA has secured 18 day custody of Rana.
Tahawwur Rana Live Updates: Will trial be over in a year, Rana asked his lawyer.
External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday thanked US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, one of the prime suspects in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks
In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "This marks a major stride in our shared fight against terrorism and a crucial move in delivering justice for those affected by the 26/11 attacks.
Following the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, the 26/11 attacks' mastermind, the US DoJ issued a statement detailing his criminal charges.
Convicted for his role in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, Rana is facing trial in India on 10 charges.
The statement also disclosed a conversation in which Rana allegedly told David Headley that Indians "deserved it" and suggested the attackers should be awarded Pakistan's highest military honor, the "Nishan-e-Haider."
The NIA on Saturday conducted Tahwwur Rana's medical test. The agency can also apply for permission to take his voice sample for further investigations.
During interrogation, it was revealed that Rana’s father was a school principal, while his brothers held roles in the Pakistani Army and journalism. Meanwhile, his wife was a doctor with whom he later shifted to Canada to run businesses.
According to NIA, when the conspiracy of Mumbai attacks was being hatched around 2006, Headley went to Pakistan and met the leaders of LeT there. Then his masters asked him to do videography of many important places of Mumbai.
According to NIA sources, 'B' is the same person who welcomed David Headley in Mumbai in 2006 and made necessary arrangements for his stay. According to agency sources, this witness 'B' has been very close to Rana and may have many important information.
The interrogation of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the prime accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is underway and as per sources, the 26/11 mastermind may soon be confronted with an important witness. The agency has named this witness 'B' and the information related to him has also been kept confidential.
Tahawwur Rana's interrogation is being documented in a daily case diary by the NIA. A team of 12 NIA officers, led by DIG Jaya Roy and IG Ashish Batra, is overseeing the investigation. DIG Roy, a cybercrime expert, played a crucial role in securing Rana’s extradition from the US. Both Roy and Batra accompanied Rana on the extradition flight that landed in Delhi on Thursday evening. The interrogation focuses on Rana’s role in the 2008 attacks and his links with terror groups.
As per sources, the NIA is set to begin Tahawwur Rana's interrogation at around 11:30 am today, with the main focus on critical evidence, including documents, emails, and electronic intercepts previously presented by the FBI in US courts.
Sources indicate that during this round of questioning, the NIA will attempt to extract information from Rana about the sleeper cells in India that coordinated with Headley.
The 64-year-old Canadian citizen of Pakistani descent faces ten charges related to the 26/11 attacks, including conspiracy to commit murder, terrorism, and forgery, as per a statement from the US Department of Justice (DOJ).
Rana is accused of aiding David Coleman Headley in gathering intelligence on key targets in Mumbai by setting up a fake business in India, allowing Headley to bypass visa requirements despite lacking the necessary qualifications.
The interrogation of Tahawwur Rana by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials has revealed an important point that for Rana and Headley, India's National Defence was the key area on their radar.
The US Court of Justice where Tahawwur Rana and David Coleman Headley were convicted in trying to plot murderous attack on a Danish newspaper that they felt had insulted the holy Prophet Mohammad has revealed that during the same time, the two were also trying to cause terror attacks in Delhi.
As per the NIA interrogation, Tahawwur Rana and David Coleman Headley were not content of the dastardly terror attacks in Mumbai. They wanted to bleed Bharat even more.
As per NIA's sources, Rana’s interrogation will be conducted in three phases.
In the first phase, NIA will question him about his involvement in planning and executing the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which claimed 166 lives, including those of eight US citizens.
The second stage will focus on his suspected links with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), particularly his alleged connections to its founder, Hafiz Saeed, and other senior members of the terror group.
In the final phase, the NIA officials will question him about his relationship with David Coleman Headley and the possible role of Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the ISI, in facilitating or coordinating the attacks.
Tahawwur Rana's interrogation enters its second day as NIA officials continue questioning him over his alleged role in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Investigators are focusing on his links to Lashkar-e-Taiba, his connection with Hafiz Saeed, and suspected ties to Pakistan's ISI.
