Tahawwur Rana in NIA Custody LIVE: Officials Begin Questioning 26/11 Mastermind About His Last Year's Kerala Visit

Speaking on Tahawwur Rana's extradition, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal said that the 26/11 mastermind is in NIA custody, will not only be hanged but also Pakistan will be exposed before the world.

"After 16 years, due to efforts made by the central govt and diplomacy of PM Modi - the accused of Mumbai terror attack has now been brought to India. He will not only be hanged but as he is in the custody of NIA, many of the things related to conspiracy will be exposed... Pakistan will be exposed before the world as PM Modi always says that if there is an issue of terrorism around the world, Pakistan is the nursery, and it helps terrorism grow..."

