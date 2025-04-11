Tahawwur Rana in NIA Custody LIVE: Officials Begin Questioning 26/11 Mastermind About His Last Year's Kerala Visit

Tahawwur Rana, who was successfully extradited to India from the United States yesterday afternoon, was presented before the Patiala House Court last night. The Delhi Court sent the 26/11 terror mastermind to an 18-day NIA custody as opposed to the 20 days, sought by the National Investigation Agency. In this period, the criminal will be interrogated by a team of 12 officers starting today, who will unravel the conspiracy behind the Mumbai Terror Attack that killed over 170 people and injured hundreds others.
Tahawwur Rana, who is lodged in a special cell on the ground floor of the NIA Headquarters in the national capital, will be interrogated at 11:00 am today. A team of 12 officers comprising of DSP-SP rank officers, will reach the NIA headquarters at 10:00 am today and will interrogate the terror mastermind under the leadership of DIG Jaya Roy.
Tahawwur Rana not giving satisfactory answers. Investigating officers asked Tahawwur Rana about his family and friends today. Rana's grilling session lasted 3 hours.
Investigating officers asked Tahawwur Rana about his family and friends today.
Terrorist Tahawwur Rana could be questioned for only 3 hours today.
Tahawwur Rana Live Updates: Mumbai terror attack mastermind wanted Nishan-e-Pakistan Pakistan’s highest honor.
Tahawwur Rana Live Update: Custodial interrogation underway at NIA Headquarters where series of questions now being asked 26/11 mastermind.
Tahawwur Rana Live Updates: Maharashtra minister Pratap Sarnaik says, Tahawwur Rana should be hanged at India-Pakistan border.
Tahawwur Rana Live Updates: On Tahawwur Rana's extradition, Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal says, “Today, the accused is before us, and things will become more clear as we know that only Tahawwur Rana and David Headley were not the conspirators but more were involved. It will become clear who all from Pakistan's establishment was involved in that attack.”
Tahawwur Rana Live Update: BJP president Virendra Sachdeva says, “This is a big victory for people of India”
Tahawwur Rana Live Update: Tahawwur Rana's interrogation underway at NIA headquarters. 26/11 mastermind accused Tahawwur Rana was extradited to India to face trial.
Tahawwur Rana Live Updates: Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram says, “This process began in 2009 and then gathered pace 2011 when the US intelligence identified Rana.”
Tahawwur Rana Live Update: Tahawwur Rana, who is currently being probed at NIA headquarters, his aircraft avoided Pakistan airspace while coming to India from the US, sources revealed.
Pakistan-born Canadian terror convict Tahawwur Hussain Rana is now being questioned at NIA headquarters in New Delhi.
Tahawwur Rana Live Updates: On 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah says, "My congratulations that they brought at least someone back.
On 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana, Delhi Legal Cell Head Anil Soni says, "It's a great victory for Mr Modi's government which has tried and went ahead, followed up and with personal contacts with American and American President, Mr Modi has got this victory - first step towards getting justice for the 150-odd people who died in the Mumbai attacks. He is one of the masterminds who has been extradited.
Tahawwur Rana had 26/11 like plans for other Indian cities, NIA to special court.
Tahawwur Rana, one of the key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, is currently being held in a specially designated cell on the ground floor of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Headquarters, according to sources.
The cell is under constant CCTV surveillance and is fortified with multiple layers of digital security, ensuring tight, round-the-clock monitoring. The 14x14-foot room includes a floor-mounted bed and an attached bathroom, allowing for basic living needs to be met within the space.
Authorities have arranged for all essential provisions, including meals, to be delivered directly to the cell to minimize Rana’s movement within the facility. The setup is designed to maintain maximum security during his custody and interrogation period.
Tahawwur Rana Live Updates: Security beefed up at NIA headquarters. Questioning begins at NIA headquarters Delhi.
Speaking to ANI on Tahawwur's extradition, former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar said that this is not the time to politicise the matter, but this is an important step towards justice.
Launching a scathing attack at the Congress-led UPA Government, he said, "I don't think anyone in the Congress, at any point of time, has absolved Pakistan from its nefarious terror activities in India. I think this is not the time to politicise the extradition of Tahawwur Rana. The UPA government initiated the entire process of extradition, which has now been successfully achieved. I think the entire nation deserves to be applauded, including the investigative agencies, the current government, the earlier government, and the public prosecutors..."
He added, "It is an important step towards justice, but it would have been far better had the US extradited David Coleman Headley also, as he is the key conspirator of the 26/11, but he has been given the benefit of the American domestic legal processes through plea bargaining..."
Speaking on Tahawwur Rana's extradition, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal said that the 26/11 mastermind is in NIA custody, will not only be hanged but also Pakistan will be exposed before the world.
"After 16 years, due to efforts made by the central govt and diplomacy of PM Modi - the accused of Mumbai terror attack has now been brought to India. He will not only be hanged but as he is in the custody of NIA, many of the things related to conspiracy will be exposed... Pakistan will be exposed before the world as PM Modi always says that if there is an issue of terrorism around the world, Pakistan is the nursery, and it helps terrorism grow..."
According to sources, NIA is set to question Rana during the interrogation on his visit to Kerala before the attack, as they suspect he might have met people involved in this conspiracy.
Where was he physically present when the 26 November 2008 attack began?
When did he first learn about the Mumbai attacks?
What was the extent of his relationship with David Headley?
Who was involved in the deadly terror attack?
Was he involved in planning or funding the attack?
Speaking to ANI, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule on Friday said that they welcome Tahawwur Rana's extradition and said that people who have committed a crime must be brought back.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi responded to Congress's claims of credit for the extradition of Tahawwur Rana to India, stating that while Congress was in power until 2014, they did nothing to facilitate his return. He emphasized that it was the Modi government that skillfully managed to bring Rana back, despite Congress now attempting to take credit for the achievement.
The NIA officials that are going to be interrogating Tahawwur Rana have been directed to maintain a diary of the answers that will be given by Tawahhur posed to him by NIA. This diary is going to be submitted to MHA that is also going to survey it.
Ministry of Home Affairs is going to be keeping a tab of the interrogation that is going to be undertaken by the National Investigating Agency of Tahawwur Rana.
The US Department of Justice stated on April 10 that the extradition of Tahawwur Rana is now complete.
"The United States on Wednesday extradited convicted terrorist Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a Canadian citizen and native of Pakistan, to stand trial in India on 10 criminal charges stemming from his alleged role in the 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai. Rana’s extradition is a critical step toward seeking justice for the six Americans and scores of other victims who were killed in the heinous attacks... On April 9, the U.S. Marshals Service executed the Secretary’s surrender warrant by surrendering Rana to Indian authorities for transportation to India. Rana’s extradition is now complete..." the statement read.
BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya launched a scathing attack at the Congress Party, saying that "a disturbing trend of religious politics emerged" within its leadership.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in a post on X on Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India said that "those plotting against India will think twice."
"On the night of 26/11, I was in Mumbai and scheduled to stay at the Taj. But as destiny would have it, I moved to another hotel at the last minute due to a change in plans. The horror of that night, however, has stayed with me forever. I vividly remember watching the NSG operation unfold and a single thought kept echoing in my mind ~ karma will one day catch up with the masterminds of this attack. Sixteen years later, seeing Tahawwur Rana back on Indian soil brings not just a sense of closure, but also renewed confidence. With decisive leadership at the helm, those plotting against India will think twice before daring to strike," he wrote.
The gates of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Metro Station outside NIA headquarters are closed, due to security reasons, till further notice.
DIG Jaya Roy, a 2011 batch IPS officer of the Jharkhand cadre, will be leading a team of 12 DSP-SP rank officers who will be interrogating Tahawwur Rana from 11 am today.
The 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack mastermind has been lodged in a special cell on the ground floor of the NIA Headquarters in the national capital. His medical test was taken in this cell and his interrogation will also be done here.
Tahawwur Rana, the mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, has been remanded to 18 days of custody with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) by the Patiala House Court, following his extradition from the United States to India on Thursday.
