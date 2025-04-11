26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks Mastermind Tahawwur Rana Sent To 18-Day NIA Custody After Extradited To India From US

New Delhi: 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Tahawwur Rana has been sent to 18-Day NIA custody after he was successfully extradited to India from the United States on Thursday. The National Investigation Agency, which arrested the Mumbai terror attacks planner, had sought a 20-day custody to further interrogate the terror plotter and get information as to who all others were involved in planning the deadliest terror attack in India including Pakistani state actors in 2008. After the court granted an 18-day custody, Tahawwur Rana was escorted to the NIA headquarters under a tight security cover.

In a statement, the NIA said that Tahawwur Rana will remain in NIA custody for 18 days, during which time the agency will question him in detail in order to unravel the complete conspiracy behind the deadly 2008 attacks, in which a total of 166 persons were killed and over 238 injured.

Rana was brought to New Delhi this evening, escorted by teams of NSG and NIA, comprising senior officials, on a special plane from Los Angeles, US.

The extradition finally came through after Rana’s various litigations and appeals, including an emergency application before the US Supreme Court, were rejected. With the coordinated efforts of India’s Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs, along with the relevant authorities in the United States, the surrender warrant for the wanted terrorist was eventually secured and the extradition was carried out.

NIA statement after 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Tahawwur Rana remanded to 18-day custody

NIA had worked closely with its counterparts in FBI, USDoJ – US Department of Justice and other agencies through the entire extradition process, which marked a major step in India’s efforts to bring individuals involved in terrorism to justice, irrespective of which part of the world they had fled to, the National Investigation Agency said.

Earlier today, during the hearing in the NIA court, the probing agency stated that as part of the criminal conspiracy, accused No. 1, David Coleman Headley aka Daood Gilani, had discussed the entire operation with Tahawwur Rana before his visit to India.

Anticipating potential challenges, Headley sent an email to Rana detailing his belongings and assets. He also informed Rana about the involvement of Ilyas Kashmiri and Abdur Rehman in the plot.

NIA presented compelling evidence, including emails sent by 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana, to justify his police custody, before the court.

The agency informed the court that custodial interrogation is crucial to uncovering the sinister plot. Investigators will also examine Rana’s role in orchestrating the deadly terror attacks.

Tahawwur Rana arrested by NIA right after his extradition to India from United States

Earlier today, the National Investigation Agency formally arrested Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the key conspirator in the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, immediately after his arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, following his successful extradition from the United States.

Rana escorted to NIA court under strong security

Tahawwur Rana was escorted to New Delhi by teams of NSG and NIA, comprising senior officials, on a special plane from Los Angeles, US. The NIA investigation team at the airport arrested Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin living primarily in Chicago, soon after he emerged from the airplane, after completing all the necessary legal formalities.

With the coordinated efforts of Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs, along with the relevant authorities in the United States, NIA has worked closely with other Indian intelligence agencies through the entire extradition process, which marked a major step in India's efforts to bring individuals involved in terrorism to justice, irrespective of which part of the world they had fled to.

Rana was being held in judicial custody in the US pursuant to proceedings initiated by NIA under the India-US Extradition Treaty.

How India secured Tahawwur Rana's extradition?

The extradition finally came through after Tahawwur Rana's various litigations and appeals, including an emergency application before the US Supreme Court, were rejected with the active assistance of US Department of Justice's Office of International Affairs, US Attorney's Office for the Central District of California, US Marshals Service, FBI's Legal Attaché Office in New Delhi, and US Department of State's Office of the Legal Adviser for Law Enforcement.

The diligent and persistent efforts of the MEA and MHA culminated in securing the surrender warrant for the fugitive, leading to his eventual extradition.

Tahawwur Rana and David Headley are two key conspirators of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

Tahawwur Rana is accused of conspiring with David Coleman Headley aka Daood Gilani, and operatives of designated terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI) along with other Pakistan -based co-conspirators, to carry out the devastating terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008. A total of 166 persons were killed and over 238 injured in the deadly attacks.

Both LeT and HUJI have been declared as terrorist organisations by the Government of India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The Modi government secured Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India after Donald Trump assumed power for his second term at the White. The US government cleared Rana's extradition, however, the 26/11 plotter challenged the decisions and filed a plea seeking a stay to his extradition. But the United States' Supreme Court dismissed his plea, paving way for his extradition to India.

Tahawwur Rana's extradition and facing trial in India to uncover his and Pakistani state-actors role to plan the deadliest terror attack is a big achievement for the Indian investigation agencies and a diplomatic victory for the government.

US lauds ties with India, says proud of their dynamics after Tahawwur Rana's extradition

In a statement on Thursday, the US State Department complimented its ties with India after a successful extradition of Tahawwur Rana saying the United States has always supported India's efforts to ensure those responsible for attacks be brought to justice.