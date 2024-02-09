Updated February 8th, 2024 at 17:31 IST
Congress Leader Dheeraj Sahu Paid For Arrested Soren's BMW; ED Issues Summon to Probe Link
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's BMW, seized by Enforcement Directorate (ED), was funded by tainted Congress leader Dheeraj Sahu.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Ranchi: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's BMW, seized by Enforcement Directorate (ED), was funded by tainted Congress leader Dheeraj Sahu, sources told Republic.
Earlier in December, the Income Tax Department recovered a huge pile of cash, amounting to Rs 390 Crore, linked to Sahu in the searches conducted against Odisha-based Boudh Distillery Private Limited.
Advertisement
The probe agency conducted searches in Gurgaon and other locations, unfolding the ‘corruption’ link between Soren and Sahu. It has now summoned the Congress leader and his family, to further probe any corruption link with Soren, on February 10.
During the probe, ED found that BMW car was registered in the name of a private company. Upon investigating the company's owner, it was revealed that it belongs to Soren.
Advertisement
The former Jharkhand CM was arrested by the probe agency after marathon questioning of seven hours in connection with money laundering probe linked to land scam case.
Prior to Soren's arrest, on January 30, the probe agency officials camped at his official residence in Delhi and seized two BMWs, some incriminating documents and Rs 36 lakh in cash during searches.
Advertisement
The ED team was unable to question Soren as he was not at home and was "missing", sources said. He resurfaced at his Ranchi residence a day later and held meeting with JMM-Congress alliance MLAs, notably for power transfer to new CM Champai Soren.
Advertisement
Published February 8th, 2024 at 12:14 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.