Ranchi: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's BMW, seized by Enforcement Directorate (ED), was funded by tainted Congress leader Dheeraj Sahu, sources told Republic.

Earlier in December, the Income Tax Department recovered a huge pile of cash, amounting to Rs 390 Crore, linked to Sahu in the searches conducted against Odisha-based Boudh Distillery Private Limited.

The probe agency conducted searches in Gurgaon and other locations, unfolding the ‘corruption’ link between Soren and Sahu. It has now summoned the Congress leader and his family, to further probe any corruption link with Soren, on February 10.

During the probe, ED found that BMW car was registered in the name of a private company. Upon investigating the company's owner, it was revealed that it belongs to Soren.

The former Jharkhand CM was arrested by the probe agency after marathon questioning of seven hours in connection with money laundering probe linked to land scam case.

Prior to Soren's arrest, on January 30, the probe agency officials camped at his official residence in Delhi and seized two BMWs, some incriminating documents and Rs 36 lakh in cash during searches.

The ED team was unable to question Soren as he was not at home and was "missing", sources said. He resurfaced at his Ranchi residence a day later and held meeting with JMM-Congress alliance MLAs, notably for power transfer to new CM Champai Soren.



