Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 17:31 IST

Congress Leader Dheeraj Sahu Paid For Arrested Soren's BMW; ED Issues Summon to Probe Link

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's BMW, seized by Enforcement Directorate (ED), was funded by tainted Congress leader Dheeraj Sahu.

Ronit Singh
Jharkhand Former CM Hemant Soren
झारखंड के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ranchi: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's BMW, seized by Enforcement Directorate (ED), was funded by tainted Congress leader Dheeraj Sahu, sources told Republic.

Earlier in December, the Income Tax Department recovered a huge pile of cash, amounting to Rs 390 Crore, linked to Sahu in the searches conducted against Odisha-based Boudh Distillery Private Limited. 

Advertisement

The probe agency conducted searches in Gurgaon and other locations, unfolding the ‘corruption’ link between Soren and Sahu. It has now summoned the Congress leader and his family, to further probe any corruption link with Soren, on February 10. 

During the probe, ED found that BMW car was registered in the name of a private company. Upon investigating the company's owner, it was revealed that it belongs to Soren. 

Advertisement

The former Jharkhand CM was arrested by the probe agency after marathon questioning of seven hours in connection with money laundering probe linked to land scam case. 

Prior to Soren's arrest, on January 30, the probe agency officials camped at his official residence in Delhi and seized two BMWs, some incriminating documents and Rs 36 lakh in cash during searches. 

Advertisement

The ED team was unable to question Soren as he was not at home and was "missing", sources said. He resurfaced at his Ranchi residence a day later and held meeting with JMM-Congress alliance MLAs, notably for power transfer to new CM Champai Soren.  


 

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 12:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

4 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

4 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

4 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

4 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

5 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

5 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun In The City

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir-Alia Outing

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky Outing

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra's Sporty Look

9 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Rocks Denim Look

9 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's Viral Video

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti At Temple

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Atheleisure

12 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Hilarious Video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Doha

15 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Opposition flames 'North vs South' divide over Centre's fund allocation

    The Debate4 hours ago

  2. Animated Films To Watch For Magical Experience

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  3. WATCH | The Undertaker makes an EPIC entry during Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

    Sports 5 hours ago

  4. Saif Shares His Opinion About Star Kids, Talks About His Sons

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Tourist Places To Visit in North East India

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement