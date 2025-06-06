Republic World
  • Taiwan Seeks Purchase of India's D4 Anti-Drone System After Success of Operation Sindoor

Updated 6 June 2025 at 17:59 IST

Taiwan Seeks Purchase of India's D4 Anti-Drone System After Success of Operation Sindoor

Taiwan has officially shown interest in purchasing India's D4 anti-drone system after the success of Operation Sindoor.

Reported by: Shashwat Bhandari
Representational image | Image: File photo

New Delhi: Taiwan has expressed interest in purchasing India's indigenous D4 anti-drone system following the success of Operation Sindoor. Developed by DRDO, the D4 system demonstrated exceptional effectiveness against Pakistan during India's counter-terror offensive in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Indian Armed Forces successfully deployed the D4 anti-drone system to neutralise swarms of Turkish drones launched by Pakistan.

Days after India showcased its military strength and the effectiveness of its indigenously developed weapons, Taiwan, a nation facing a continuous threat from China, has now officially approached India to procure the D4 anti-drone system.

More to follow…

