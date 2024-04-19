Advertisement

Ahmedabad: India's Takshvi Vaghani has created a new world record for the lowest limbo skating over 25 metres - 16 cm (6.29 in) on April 18, 2024.\

Guinness World Records shared video of Takshvi Vaghani, a young skating champion on its official social media account X.

The video post comes with an interesting caption that says, ‘New record: Lowest limbo skating over 25 metres - 16 cm (6.29 in) achieved by Takshvi Vaghani’.

Takshvi Vaghani, a 6-year-old skate prodigy from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has set a new world record for lowest limbo skating across a 25-meter distance.

Watch Takshvi Vaghani Skating Video Here:

The young talent accomplished this astounding accomplishment by standing only 16 centimetres above the ground, demonstrating her exceptional flexibility and balance.

Takshvi's performance broke the previous record set by Manasvi Vishal of Pune, who skated 25 metres at a height of 16.5 centimetres.

The video of Takshvi's record-breaking performance, released by Guinness World Records on Instagram, instantly went viral, with 1.5 million views and several comments complimenting her accomplishment.



