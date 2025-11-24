'Tales of Kamasutra' Event Cancelled In Goa Amid Public Outcry, Police Want All Ads Removed

Panaji (Goa): Amidst a widespread public outrage over promotions of an event titled 'Tales of Kamasutra & Christmas Celebration', the Goa Police have taken immediate cognisance and directed organisers to halt the event scheduled next month and remove all advertisements related to it.

In an official statement, the police said they "promptly took cognisance of this matter" and directed organisers not to proceed with the event. "Organisers have also been directed to remove the advertisements from social media," Goa police said.

Additionally, police stations across the state have been instructed to maintain vigilance over upcoming events.

The police also tagged a post by complainant Arun Pandey, who is the founder and director of 'Arz' (Anyan Rahit Zindagi), a Goa-based NGO, expressing concern over the portrayal of Goa as a "sex destination" in the name of Osho, Christmas and meditation.

Advertisement

Pandey took to X, stating, "It is really unfortunate that in the name of OSHO, Christmas, Meditation... Goa is being advertised as Sex Destination!... I have lodged a written complaint with Goa Crime Branch. Hoping that strict action will be taken against the advertisers & organisers."

The Catholic Association of Goa, led by President Cyril A Fernandes, also filed a police complaint, alleging that the event promotes sexual offences and outrages religious sentiments.

Advertisement

Further, Archbishop Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao, the President of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI), condemned the advertisement, calling it "irresponsibly associating the sacred celebration of Christmas with explicit and unrelated themes" and describing it as deeply offensive to the faith and sentiments of millions.

The Archbishop urged organisers and promoters to withdraw the advertisement immediately, respect the spiritual essence of Christmas, and called upon authorities to investigate the matter.

"It is with deep anguish and profound hurt that the Church in Goa addresses the recent advertisement on social media, which irresponsibly associates the sacred celebration of Christmas with explicit and unrelated themes. Christmas is a holy time for Christians across the world, a season of joy, peace, and the remembrance of God's love made manifest in the birth of Jesus Christ. To distort this sacred occasion by linking it to themes that are entirely unrelated and contrary to its spiritual essence is deeply offensive to the faith and sentiments of millions," the CCBI President said.

He further appealed to Catholics and the public to avoid events that disrespect religious values and to foster understanding, respect and harmony among communities.