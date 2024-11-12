sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nirmala Sitharaman | India Economic Summit | Khalistani Extremism | Middle-East Conflict | US Elections |

Published 18:31 IST, November 12th 2024

Taliban Appoints Ikramuddin Kamil as Acting Consul in Mumbai

The Taliban regime has appointed Ikramuddin Kamil as the acting consul in the Afghan mission in Mumbai, Afghan media reported.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ikramuddin Kamil as the acting consul in the Afghan mission in Mumbai
Ikramuddin Kamil as the acting consul in the Afghan mission in Mumbai | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

18:31 IST, November 12th 2024