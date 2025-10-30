'Talking Nonsense': Ujjwal Nikam Blasts Mamta Kulkarni on Her 'Dawood is Not a Terrorist' Remark, Warns of Legal Action

Ujjwal Nikam Blasts Mamta Kulkarni on Her 'Dawood is Not a Terrorist' Remark, Warns of Legal Action | Image: ANI, Republic

Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam has warned former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni of legal action for her statement on India's most wanted terrorist, Dawood Ibrahim, who is responsible for the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts, and demanded a public apology from her.

What Did Mamta Kulkarni Say?

According to reports, Mamta Kulkarni had claimed that Dawood Ibrahim is innocent.

At an event in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, Kulkarni stated that Dawood Ibrahim is "not a terrorist." Her comments went viral on social media and sparked a huge uproar.

Kulkarni later issued a clarification retracting her previous statement on Dawood, reportedly saying her comment was misunderstood.

She even said that she never met Dawood Ibrahim and has got nothing to do with him.

Ujjwal Nikam Lambasts Mamta Kulkarni

Ujjwal Nikam, an Indian special public prosecutor and also a Rajya Sabha MP, questioned the basis of Kulkarni's statements and warned that legal proceedings will be initiated against her.

"Mamta Kulkarni should apologize unconditionally, otherwise she should be prepared for legal action," he stated.

"Dawood Ibrahim is a major conspirator in the 1993 blasts. The meetings of these conspirators took place in Dubai, and I myself have presented evidence of this in court," he added.

Nikam also accused Kulkarni of making fun of the victims whose lives were claimed in the bomb blasts.

"The way she is giving this statement means that she is making fun of the 250 people who died in the 1993 bomb blasts," he said.

"The entire Interpol is searching for Dawood Ibrahim, yet Mamta is saying that he did not conspire in the '93 blasts. Why did Mamta Kulkarni remain silent until now? Why didn't she come forward during the '93 blasts trial? What does Mamta Kulkarni want?" he asked.

He said that it is Kulkarni's mental instability that made her give such a non-sensical statement.

"Does Mamta Kulkarni know everything? If Dawood didn't do it, then who did? Mamta Kulkarni must be mentally unstable, that's why she is talking nonsense," he further asserted.