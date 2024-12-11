Published 12:35 IST, December 11th 2024
Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh to Receive Heavy Rain Today, Tomorrow: IMD
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warning of heavy rainfall due to a significant low-pressure area hovering over the southwest and
Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warning of heavy rainfall due to a significant low-pressure area hovering over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal.
Areas Under Alert
Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert, signaling rain, is in place for Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and South Interior Karnataka over the next few days.
This weather forecast signifies the potential for severe weather conditions in these regions, with residents advised to prepare for the upcoming heavy rains.
The IMD's prediction points towards heavy rainfall across several districts of Tamil Nadu, including Thanjavur, Sivagangai, Pudukkottai, and Tiruchirappalli, particularly on 11th and 12th December.
Recovery from Cyclone Fengal
Tamil Nadu government sought the Centre to provide a relief of Rs 6,675 crore to undertake temporary and permanent rehabilitation and restoration in view of extensive damage caused to the state due to Cyclone Fengal triggered unprecedented rain.
Chief Minister M K Stalin, who submitted a memorandum in this regard to the inter-ministerial central team, which called on him at the Secretariat here on Friday evening, urged the panel to assess the havoc caused by the cyclone that hit the Tamil Nadu coast on November 30, and recommend the funds sought by the state government.
