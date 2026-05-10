Tamil Nadu CM Oath Ceremony LIVE: TVK's Vijay Set For Historic Oath Ceremony At 10 AM Today | Image: Republic

Tamil Nadu CM Oath LIVE: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay will be sworn in as Tamil Nadu's chief minister today, marking a historic event as the first leader outside DMK and AIADMK to govern since 1967. This follows extensive negotiations with smaller parties to exclude BJP and AIADMK.

After securing a majority, Vijay met with Governor RV Arlekar, who postponed a Kerala trip to finalize the government formation. TVK, having won 108 seats, has garnered support from multiple parties, raising its strength to 120.

The CPI and CPI(M) have officially backed TVK, while VCK's stance remains unclear. The Left parties aimed to prevent President's Rule and hindering BJP's influence, opting to support TVK without seeking cabinet positions. Vijay must vacate one of his winning constituencies within 14 days.

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