Tamil Nadu CM Oath Ceremony LIVE: TVK's Vijay Set For Historic Oath Ceremony At 10 AM Today
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay will be sworn in as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister at 10:00 am today in Chennai. In the 2026 Legislative Assembly election, TVK won 108 seats, falling short of a majority. TVK is seeking support from the Indian National Congress, CPI, CPI(M), and VCK to form the government.
- India News
- 2 min read
Tamil Nadu CM Oath LIVE: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay will be sworn in as Tamil Nadu's chief minister today, marking a historic event as the first leader outside DMK and AIADMK to govern since 1967. This follows extensive negotiations with smaller parties to exclude BJP and AIADMK.
After securing a majority, Vijay met with Governor RV Arlekar, who postponed a Kerala trip to finalize the government formation. TVK, having won 108 seats, has garnered support from multiple parties, raising its strength to 120.
The CPI and CPI(M) have officially backed TVK, while VCK's stance remains unclear. The Left parties aimed to prevent President's Rule and hindering BJP's influence, opting to support TVK without seeking cabinet positions. Vijay must vacate one of his winning constituencies within 14 days.
Follow this live blog for real-time updates.
When and Where Will Vijay Take Oath as Tamil Nadu CM?
Tamil Nadu CM Oath LIVE: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay will be sworn in as Tamil Nadu's chief minister today after talks with minor parties to exclude the BJP and AIADMK from power. Governor Rajendra Arlekar appointed him to prove his majority in the Assembly by May 13. The ceremony is at Nehru Stadium, Chennai, 10 AM.
Ministers To Take Oath Along With Vijay Today
Tamil Nadu CM Oath LIVE: As per sources, around nine Ministers will be taking oath along with Vijay on Sunday. These include:
- KA Sengottaiyan
- Aadhav Arjuna
- KG Arunraj
- CTR Nirmal Kumar
- N Anand
- Rajmohan
- P Venkataramanan
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Seats Contributed by Each Party
Tamil Nadu CM Oath LIVE: Vijay has secured the support of 120 MLAs, two above the majority mark of 118 MLAs. Here are the number of seats contributed by each parties:
- Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) - 107 seats
- Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) - 2 seats
- Communist Party of India (CPI) - 2 seats
- Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI (M) - 2 seats
- Congress - 5 seats
- Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) - 2 seat
IUML Offers Unconditional Support
Tamil Nadu CM Oath LIVE: IUML expressed unconditional support to TVK and its leader, Joseph Vijay, for government formation in Tamil Nadu, emphasizing stability, secularism, and democracy following the recent assembly elections.
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VCK Extends Support To Vijay's TVK
Tamil Nadu CM Oath LIVE: VCK President Thol. Thirumavalavan has given the official confirmation letter of the party's unconditional support to TVK to Aadhav Arjuna, who is the General Secretary for Election Campaign Management for VIjay's party.
Vijay's TVK Crosses Majority Mark With Backing Of 120 MLAs
Tamil Nadu CM Oath LIVE: VCK and IUML have extended their much-needed support to actor-turned-politician Vijay Thalapathy, ending the political stalemate in Tamil Nadu. With the support of the two parties, Vijay now has the backing of 120 MLAs, two above the majority mark needed to form the government in the state.
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