Tamil Nadu: College Student Gang-Raped by 3 Youths Near Coimbatore Airport, 7 Teams Formed To Search Accused

Tamil Nadu: College Student Gang-Raped by Three Youths Near Coimbatore Airport, Search on For Accused

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: A college student was allegedly gang-raped by three youths near Coimbatore airport last night (Sunday) around 11 p.m.

The incident occurred when the student was talking to her male friend, Vinith, in a car parked on the rear side of the airport.

The three youths, who were passing by, attacked Vinith and dragged the girl away. Vinith, who sustained serious injuries in the attack, informed the police.

The three youths gang-raped the student and left her before fleeing the scene.

Police conducting a search operation found the student without clothes and rescued her.

She was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

The victim's friend, Vinith, was admitted to Coimbatore Government Hospital for treatment.

Efforts are on by the Peelamedu police to nab the three accused who gang-raped the student.

Seven special teams have been formed to find the three accused, the police has announced.