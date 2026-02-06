Updated 6 February 2026 at 15:21 IST
Tamil Nadu Elections: Political Killings Allegations Take Centre Stage As AIADMK Youth Leader Beheaded In Madurai
AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami condemned the beheading of Senthil, Union President of the AIADMK Youth and Young Women’s Wing from Samanatham near Thirupparankundram in Madurai district, on Friday, calling it a consequence of a complete breakdown of law and order under the DMK government.
Chennai: AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami condemned the beheading of Senthil, Union President of the AIADMK Youth and Young Women’s Wing from Samanatham near Thirupparankundram in Madurai district, on Friday, calling it a consequence of a complete breakdown of law and order under the DMK government.
Expressing shock and anguish over the incident, Palaniswami alleged that Senthil was attacked and beheaded after he asked a group of intoxicated individuals to leave his tea shop premises without creating disturbances of any kind.
He said the incident showed that citizens were unable to carry out daily activities without fear for their lives under the DMK regime. “That an ordinary citizen cannot even open his tea shop in the morning without fear for his life exposes the shocking reality of governance under this so-called ‘Stalin Model,’” he said.
Holding the DMK government responsible, Palaniswami alleged that criminals were operating without any fear under the present administration. He said repeated warnings about deteriorating law and order had gone unheeded and asserted that the occurrence of such crimes reflected administrative failure.
“I have been warning repeatedly that under this regime, criminals have no fear whatsoever of committing even the most heinous crimes. When such barbaric acts like beheading occur in broad daylight, the responsibility lies squarely with an incompetent administration that has failed to uphold law and order,” he said.
Targeting Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the AIADMK leader said the audacity of criminals to commit such acts stemmed from what he described as a weak and ineffective government incapable of enforcing the law. “From where do criminals get the audacity to commit such monstrous crimes? It is because they know that this government is weak,
directionless, and incapable of enforcing the law. The Chief Minister should hang his head in shame," he said.
Palaniswami demanded the immediate arrest of all those involved in the murder and called for strict legal action against the perpetrators. He said those responsible should be punished under the harshest provisions of law to ensure public safety. " The people of Tamil Nadu must not be left to live in fear,” he said.
Conveying condolences to Senthil’s family, Palaniswami said the AIADMK would stand by them during the difficult time.
“If the people of Tamil Nadu are to live safely and with dignity, the first step is to uproot and defeat this failed ‘Vidiyal’ DMK government completely," he said. He issued a political appeal, urging the people of Tamil Nadu to defeat what he termed the failed “Vidiyal” DMK government to ensure safety and dignity.
