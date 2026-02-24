Tamil Nadu: Expelled AIADMK Leader Sasikala Hints At New Party Announcement Ahead of Ex-CM Jayalalithaa's Birthday

Chennai: Expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala on Tuesday hinted at a possible political announcement, stating that "good news will come" ahead of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary celebrations today.

Speaking to reporters, Sasikala said, “Today there is an event for Amma's birthday. We are conducting an event for her birthday in which good news will come.”

Her remarks come amid continued speculation over her political future and the possibility of launching a new political outfit following her expulsion from the AIADMK.

Prior to her remarks, Sasikala paid floral tributes to AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran as well as Jayalalithaa.

Earlier this month, Sasikala held a meeting with her supporters in Chennai as Tamil Nadu prepares for the Assembly elections later this year.

Sasikala, who was once the AIADMK's Acting General Secretary and a close aide to former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa, was expelled from the party after she was convicted in the disproportionate assets case. She is eyeing a comeback in the 2026 state assembly polls.

Arasan, a supporter of the expelled leader, said, “We are with Chinnamma and will stand by her no matter what. Whatever decision she takes in the upcoming 2026 elections, we will stand by Chinnamma. I have been a very loyal supporter of VK Sasikala and her husband, Natarajan, since childhood. This will always continue.”

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026, where the incumbent MK Stalin-led alliance will look to project the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' for the win against the BJP-AIADMK alliance.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay's entry with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is expected to turn the Tamil Nadu polls into a three-way contest.

In the 2021 polls, the DMK won 133 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls. Congress won 18, PMK won five, VCK won four, and others won eight seats. The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), led by DMK, which consisted of Congress, won 159 seats collectively.