Tamil Nadu Floor Test: Vijay Era Begins As TVK Chief Sails Through Trust Vote, 144 MLAs Vote In Favour; DMK Stages Walk Out

New Delhi: In a massive development, the cinema icon-turned-politician, who reshaped the state's political landscape after leading his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to an electoral win last month, officially secured his position as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday following a successful and high-stakes confidence motion.

In the final tally, the TVK, with its allies, held a strength of 120 MLAs in the House. Vijay’s administration secured the support of 144 legislators, while 22 voted against the motion and five chose to abstain.

DMK Walks Out

This outcome followed a walkout by the primary opposition, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, with its 59 MLAs, while the third-largest party, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, chose to abstain with its 47 members.

Leader of Opposition, Udhayanidhi Stalin, took a jibe at the TVK for taking away its allies, including Congress. "We are walking out of the Assembly. Once we walk out, you will get the majority. Govern well with it. I request you not to politicise the welfare schemes introduced by our government," he said.

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While the vote is now settled, the more significant development is the fragmentation within the AIADMK. Twenty-five AIADMK legislators backed Vijay and the TVK, openly defying party leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s directives and highlighting a deep internal rift that could potentially dismantle one of the state's two major Dravidian powerhouses.

How TVK won?

The TVK won the floor test as Congress, CPI, CPI(M), and VCK MLAs extended support to the party. Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which has two MLAs, has also extended support to the TVK government. Expelled Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) MLA Kamaraj has also supported TVK in the Assembly.

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He said, "I supported the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government yesterday, I support it today, and I will continue to support it for the next five years. CM Vijay is protecting the entire state. I believe he will not leave me either. I am sure our Vijay will protect and save me too."

Massive showdown in Assembly

While AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said that all 47 MLAs will vote against the TVK, the Assembly witnessed an massive showdown as former minister and party MLA SP Velumani also spoke during the Assembly proceedings, and was objected to by supporters of Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Alleging attempts to lure MLAs, Palaniswami claimed information had reached the party that some members were being offered ministerial posts and board chairman positions in exchange for supporting the government.

"We are not an enemy party; we wish to function as a responsible Opposition," EPS said in the Assembly.

How Do The Numbers Stack Up

The TVK holds 107 seats in the Assembly, after Vijay resigned from Trichy East and retained Perambur. However, the party had 106 MLAs to vote after the Madras High Court directed TVK leader Srinivasa Sethupathi not to participate in the Assembly confidence vote after the DMK challenged the poll results in Tirupattur in the court.

The party gained support from Congress (five seats), along with the CPI, CPI(M), VCK, and IUML, which contribute two seats each. Adding one expelled AMMK MLA, the coalition's strength currently stands at 120 seats (excluding Srinivasa Sethupathi).