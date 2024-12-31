Tamil Nadu: Forest Department Rescues Elephant Calf Separated From Mother

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 31 (ANI): An elephant calf that got separated from its mother in the Varapalayam area, was rescued by the forest department staff in Coimbatore and has found itself a new home at the Theppakadu Elephant Camp.

As per the instructions of the Tamil Nadu Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, the elephant, only a few months old, was taken to the Theppakadu Elephant Camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve of Nilgiris district.

The forest department team was trying to reunite the calf with its mother. They had known for a few days that it was wandering around in the Varapalayam area near Thudiyalur.

After it was confirmed that the mother elephant had died, the forest department was trying to reunite it with the other elephant herd for a week.

Considering the physical condition of the baby, the Tamil Nadu Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Wildlife Conservation Officer ordered it to be kept at the Theppakadu Elephant Camp for care.

Following this, the calf was brought to the Theppakadu Elephant Breeding Camp by a vehicle from Coimbatore, where it was examined by forest veterinarians. The forest department offered 'pooja' to the elephant and decided to keep it at the camp and take care of it with the help of Adivasi herders. (ANI)