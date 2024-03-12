×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 17:42 IST

Tamil Nadu Govt to Not Implement CAA, Third State to Announce After West Bengal and Kerala

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin dismissed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as 'divisive and bereft of any use' and asserted that it will not be implemented in the state

Reported by: Digital Desk
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday dismissed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as 'divisive and bereft of any use' and asserted that it will not be implemented in the state.

Hitting out at the BJP regime at the Centre for notifying the rules for implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) 'in a haste' when the Lok Sabha polls are round the corner, Stalin said the CAA and its rules went against the basic structure of the Constitution.

Advertisement

The law must be repealed, says MK Stalin

Explaining the background to the opposition to CAA and hinting at related matters pending in the Supreme Court, the Chief Minister said this prompted a view if the rules have been notified now to "escape from censure of the apex court and with an intention to divert people and for electoral politics." There is not going to be any use or benefits due to the CAA, which only paves the way for creating 'divisions' among the Indian people. "The stand of the government is that this law is completely unwarranted; it is one that must be repealed." Hence, "the Tamil Nadu government will not give any opportunity in any manner to implement the CAA in Tamil Nadu," he asserted in an official release.

Advertisement

Also, the state government will never provide room for any legislation that shall 'impinge on India's unity.' Stalin, also president of the ruling DMK, reiterated that the CAA went against pluralism, secularism, minority communities and the Sri Lankan Tamil refugees.

Considering all such aspects, soon after assuming power, his DMK government had on September 8, 2021 adopted a resolution in the Assembly, seeking the withdrawal of the CAA and forwarded it to the Union government. Like Tamil Nadu, several states have opposed the CAA.

Advertisement

Only under such circumstances, the Centre has notified the rules on March 11 for implementing the CAA. The Chief Minister said this has led to a question, if this has been implemented now for "electoral politics; to divert people and to escape from strictures of the Supreme Court."

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 17:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

3 hours ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

3 hours ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

3 hours ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

3 hours ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

3 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

3 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

4 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

7 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

7 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

9 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

20 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

20 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

a day ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

a day ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. US Fed's policy outlook hinges on economic data

    Economy News9 minutes ago

  2. Akshay To Star In Fukrey Director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba's Comedy Drama?

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. Oracle beats profit estimates driven by AI demand, shares surge

    Tech 12 minutes ago

  4. Judicial Custody of AAP's Manish Sisodia Extended Till March 22

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. Retail inflation eases to 5.09 % in February

    Economy News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo