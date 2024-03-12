Updated March 12th, 2024 at 17:42 IST
Tamil Nadu Govt to Not Implement CAA, Third State to Announce After West Bengal and Kerala
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin dismissed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as 'divisive and bereft of any use' and asserted that it will not be implemented in the state
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday dismissed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as 'divisive and bereft of any use' and asserted that it will not be implemented in the state.
Hitting out at the BJP regime at the Centre for notifying the rules for implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) 'in a haste' when the Lok Sabha polls are round the corner, Stalin said the CAA and its rules went against the basic structure of the Constitution.
Advertisement
The law must be repealed, says MK Stalin
Explaining the background to the opposition to CAA and hinting at related matters pending in the Supreme Court, the Chief Minister said this prompted a view if the rules have been notified now to "escape from censure of the apex court and with an intention to divert people and for electoral politics." There is not going to be any use or benefits due to the CAA, which only paves the way for creating 'divisions' among the Indian people. "The stand of the government is that this law is completely unwarranted; it is one that must be repealed." Hence, "the Tamil Nadu government will not give any opportunity in any manner to implement the CAA in Tamil Nadu," he asserted in an official release.
Advertisement
Also, the state government will never provide room for any legislation that shall 'impinge on India's unity.' Stalin, also president of the ruling DMK, reiterated that the CAA went against pluralism, secularism, minority communities and the Sri Lankan Tamil refugees.
Considering all such aspects, soon after assuming power, his DMK government had on September 8, 2021 adopted a resolution in the Assembly, seeking the withdrawal of the CAA and forwarded it to the Union government. Like Tamil Nadu, several states have opposed the CAA.
Advertisement
Only under such circumstances, the Centre has notified the rules on March 11 for implementing the CAA. The Chief Minister said this has led to a question, if this has been implemented now for "electoral politics; to divert people and to escape from strictures of the Supreme Court."
Advertisement
Published March 12th, 2024 at 17:33 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Retail inflation eases to 5.09 % in FebruaryEconomy News17 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.