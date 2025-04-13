Tamil Nadu Guv Sparks Controversy Over ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Slogan

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has once again courted controversy, this time for encouraging students to chant "Jai Shri Ram" during an event at Thiagarajar Engineering College in Madurai on Saturday.

In a video, the Governor, addressing the students as the chief guest, is heard saying, “Let us pay tribute to Lord Shri Ram. I say, and you say — Jai Shri Ram.” The students are then seen responding to the chant.

DMK Slams Governor’s ‘RSS Ideologue’ Behaviour

The ruling DMK government wasted no time in slamming Governor Ravi. DMK spokesperson Salem Dharanidharan said, “It’s baffling that the Governor would visit an engineering college and make students chant words of a particular religion. India is a secular country, and this act is a clear violation of our Constitution.”

He also accused Ravi of repeatedly attempting to “destroy Tamil Nadu’s history and culture” and labelled his conduct as “nothing short of that of an RSS ideologue.”

Not the First Time Ravi Sparks Controversy