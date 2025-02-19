Updated 10:55 IST, February 19th 2025
Tamil Nadu Horror: Minor Girl Gangraped by 7 College Students in Coimbatore
A 17-year-old girl was gangraped by seven college students in Coimbatore, after coming in contact with an 'online' friend on Snapchat.
Coimbatore: A 17-year-old girl in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore city was gangraped by seven college students after she befriended a boy ‘online’ via social media. A case has been registered and the seven accused have also been arrested.
A 17-year-old girl from Coimbatore was assaulted and gangraped by seven college students after she came in contact with an ‘online’ friend through Snapchat. The girl left her home on Sunday to meet her friend made through social media and was missing for almost an entire day and returned on Monday.
On returning home, she complained to her grandmother of being held in a room by her friend who was a boy and how he along with six of his friends, raped her.
POCSO Case Registered, 7 Accused Arrested
A case under relevant sections of the POCSO Act has been filed and the police have arrested the seven accused after the girl informed at her house about being gangraped. An investigation is underway, and the police have remanded all 7 students - 19-year-old Rakshith, Abineshwaran and Nithish and 20-year-old Deepak, Yadav Raj, Muthu Nagaraj and Jebin in judicial custody.
Women groups have sought justice for the minor girl and have called for strict action against the accused students. K Annamalai, the BJP State President has also accused the ruling DMK of being unable to ensure women security as crimes against women in the state continue to increase. He said in a post on ‘X’, "The Nirbhaya case shook the entire country. However, in Tamil Nadu, women—including girls, students, female police officers, and female government officials—face daily threats to their safety. The DMK government has not taken any action to combat drug trafficking or to ensure the safety of women.”
