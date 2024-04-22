Advertisement

Tirupathur: A video shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, shows a green polling booth composed of coconut and bamboo leaves.

On Friday, April 19, Tamil Nadu received a voter turnout of 68.96% for the Lok Sabha elections. Vilavankode assembly recorded a turnout of 65.54%.

While several videos and photographs were uploaded on social media, one of them caught the attention of netizens.

The viral video comes with an interesting caption that says, ‘This is a Green Polling Booth in Tirupathur District in TN set up by the District Collector with our young Green fellows working under the TN Climate Change Mission. Around 10 such booths have been made across the state. To beat the heat Coconut and Bamboo Leaves are used for shade. Banana and Palm leaves welcomed voters. Signages are made from hand written cloth banners avoiding flex material. These were also single use plastic free booths’.

The area surrounding the booth has been declared a plastic-free zone, prohibiting the entry of any plastic items. There is separate bins for dry and wet garbage and dustbins are made from bamboos.

Watch Viral green polling booth Video Here:

This is a Green Polling Booth in Tirupathur District in TN set up by the District Collector with our young Green fellows working under the TN Climate Change Mission. Around 10 such booths have been made across the state. To beat the heat Coconut and Bamboo Leaves are used for… pic.twitter.com/yDaSO09AsC — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias)

Netizens are praising this viral green polling booth video in the comment section. One user wrote, ‘Superb idea mam. Nice initiative’, another user wrote, ‘Congratulations To Tirupathur DM For This Great Initiative. And All Who Have Put In Their Effort To Make This A Success Through Out The State. Its A Way To Boost And Make This Democratic Festival More Enthusiatic’.

One more user wrote, ‘I highly appreciate for not using the flex banner’.

screengrab of comment section

To reduces plastic waste completely voters are offered drinking water in clay pot and steel glasses.