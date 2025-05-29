Tamil Nadu Launches New Portal SimpleGov: Check All Govt Services, How It Can Save Hours of Paperwork

Updated May 29th 2025, 23:29 IST
New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday launched ‘SimpleGov’, a new digital portal designed to simplify access to various government services and schemes. The platform promises faster, more transparent, and user-friendly processes for citizens seeking official certificates and approvals.
In its first phase, SimpleGov integrates 10 key services from eight government departments, including:
Sanitation certificates
Public building licenses
Registration of old age homes and women’s hostels
Solvency and conduct certificates
No-objection certificates for land-use changes and government employee passports
Industry categorization from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board
The portal aims to reduce bureaucratic delays by offering quick online access to these services.
According to an official release, the government plans to add more services to enhance transparency and expand digital governance across the state.
Alongside the portal launch, CM Stalin also inaugurated a newly renovated bus stand in Thiruvattar (Kanyakumari district) worth ₹2.55 crore, and launched multiple projects under the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, totaling ₹102 crore.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published May 29th 2025, 23:29 IST