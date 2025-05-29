Tamil Nadu Launches New Portal SimpleGov: Check All Govt Services, How It Can Save Hours of Paperwork

In its first phase, SimpleGov integrates 10 key services from eight government departments. | Image: Shutterstock

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday launched ‘SimpleGov’, a new digital portal designed to simplify access to various government services and schemes. The platform promises faster, more transparent, and user-friendly processes for citizens seeking official certificates and approvals.

What You Can Do on SimpleGov

In its first phase, SimpleGov integrates 10 key services from eight government departments, including:

Sanitation certificates

Public building licenses

Registration of old age homes and women’s hostels

Solvency and conduct certificates

No-objection certificates for land-use changes and government employee passports

Industry categorization from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board

The portal aims to reduce bureaucratic delays by offering quick online access to these services.

According to an official release, the government plans to add more services to enhance transparency and expand digital governance across the state.