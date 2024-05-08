Advertisement

Mumbai: A Tamil Nadu man was detained in Mumbai by the Mumbai police for allegedly smoking in the lavatory of a Muscat-Mumbai flight. It is being said that the man onboard the flight was caught smoking in the lavatory during his journey from Oman’s capital city Muscat to Mumbai. According to the reports, the incident occurred aboard Vistara's UK234 flight, which took off from Muscat for the Maharashtra’s capital city on Monday night.

The passenger was identified as Balakrishna Rajayan (51), a resident of Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari. As per the allegations, Rajayan onboard the flight, went to the lavatory at the rear side of the aircraft and started smoking a cigarette.

The pilot of the aircraft noticed smoke with the help of a smoke detector and alerted the cabin crew present inside the flight. The crew checked the lavatory and found a cigarette bud in the wash basin. The crew noticed the passenger, who last used the lavatory and as soon as the flight landed at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning, they informed the security supervisor about the incident.

An official stated that the security officials immediately took Rajayan to their office and enquired about his act. During the questioning, he admitted smoking a cigarette in the lavatory. The passenger also produced a matchbox used for lighting the cigarette.

A complaint was later filed by the security supervisor at the Sahar police station and further legal action was initiated. Based on the complaint, a case under relevant sections was registered by the police and further legal action was initiated.