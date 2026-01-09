Tamil Nadu: Man Kills 10-Year-Old Boy With Machete For Refusing Homosexual Encounter; Arrested

New Delhi: A tragic incident unfolded in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli where a tenth-grade student from the local Government Higher Secondary School paid with his life for refusing to homosexual encounter.

On January 8, the boy, the son of a local resident named Mariappan, was reportedly intercepted while returning from school by 25-year-old Sabari Rajan. According to reports, the suspect lured the victim to a secluded spot and attacked him with a concealed machete after the student rejected a sexual advances.

Though rescued by residents and treated at both Panagudi and Asaripallam Government Hospitals, the young boy ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

The Panagudi police have officially arrested Sabari Rajan in connection with the fatal assault. The nature of the crime, involving the grooming and brutal killing of a minor, has left the local community in a state of profound shock and mourning. As the investigation continues, the tragedy has cast a heavy shadow over the Tirunelveli district.

