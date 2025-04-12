Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy Apologises for 'Inappropriate' Comments

In his statement, Ponmudy expressed deep regret for his choice of words, acknowledging that they were inappropriate and caused hurt to many. "I sincerely apologise for the inappropriate words I used while speaking at an event organised by the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam. I immediately felt deep regret for the inappropriate remarks I made. As someone who has been in public life for a long time, I am deeply sorry for this lapse in judgment. I regret that my speech caused hurt to many and created an embarrassing situation for them. I once again offer my heartfelt apologies to everyone who was hurt by my words." he said.