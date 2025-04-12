Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy Apologises for 'Inappropriate' Comments

Updated April 12th 2025, 20:10 IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ponmudy has issued a public apology following widespread backlash over his controversial remarks on women and religious symbols. The comments, made during an event organised by the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, sparked outrage across political and social circles.
In his statement, Ponmudy expressed deep regret for his choice of words, acknowledging that they were inappropriate and caused hurt to many. "I sincerely apologise for the inappropriate words I used while speaking at an event organised by the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam. I immediately felt deep regret for the inappropriate remarks I made. As someone who has been in public life for a long time, I am deeply sorry for this lapse in judgment. I regret that my speech caused hurt to many and created an embarrassing situation for them. I once again offer my heartfelt apologies to everyone who was hurt by my words." he said.
The controversy led to swift action from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), with party president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin removing Ponmudy from his position as the party's deputy general secretary. Rajya Sabha member Tiruchi Siva has been appointed as his replacement.
The remarks have drawn sharp criticism from various quarters, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the AIADMK. Both groups have called for Ponmudy's removal from the state cabinet.
