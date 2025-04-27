TN Ministers Senthil Balaji and Ponmudy Resign, Major Changes in the State Cabinet Ahead

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's two ministers, V. Senthil Balaji and Dr K. Ponmudy, resigned from their posts on Sunday. Senthil Balaji, who held the portfolio for Electricity, Prohibition, and Excise, and Dr Ponmudy, the Minister for Forests and Khadi, stepped down from their positions, submitting their resignation to the Governor.

This move has set the stage for a major cabinet reshuffle, aimed at ensuring the smooth functioning of the administration and addressing the gaps left by the departure of these key figures.

Sivasankar has been given the electricity portfolio in addition to the transport portfolio he has been holding. Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy has been given the prohibition and excise portfolios, which were previously under Senthil Balaji.

R.S. Rajakannappan with the existing Milk and Dairy portfolio given additional Forest and Khadi portfolio.

Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan Press Release

V. Senthil Balaji, known for his tenure overseeing critical portfolios like electricity and excise, played a significant role in shaping policies aimed at addressing the state's energy needs and regulating the excise sector. Similarly, Dr K. Ponmudy, with his focus on forests and khadi, contributed to initiatives promoting environmental conservation and the revival of traditional industries.