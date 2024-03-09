Row over nutritional pills given to students in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore after a 2-year-old girl student died 2 days after complaining of stomach pain. | Image:Representational

Coimbatore: Death of a 6-year-old girl, a student at a corporation school in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, under mysterious conditions has triggered controversy in the state after the family of the deceased child suspected that the nutrition pills given to the child at the school could have resulted in the death. The incident reportedly occurred at the school located in Singanallur about two days after the child developed a stomach pain. Alleging that the nutritional pills could have posed danger, the family of the deceased have demanded an inquiry into the incident to ascertain the cause of her death.

As per police sources, the deceased identified as Diya Shree, was the daughter of Rajamani and Bhuvaneshwari of Lakshmi Mill Colony in Varadharajapuram in Coimbatore city.

Police initiate legal proceedings

The parents of the deceased child have filed a complaint before the police and demanded a probe. In their complaint, the girl's parents claimed she had been taking a nutritional supplement (folic acid with ferrous sulphate tablets) distributed at the school.

It is being said that the girl had developed stomach pain since Tuesday. She was rushed to a private hospital as the pain increased at night and then was shifted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

The police stated that at the hospital, the doctors reportedly said that there was a lump in the child’s stomach. Later on Thursday morning, Diya died without responding to the treatment.

A postmortem was conducted at the hospital and the police are waiting for the autopsy report.

The Singanallur police have initiated legal proceedings under Section 174.